33m ago

add bookmark

ActionSA to open criminal case against DA for allegedly bribing its councillor

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
From right to Left: DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers, DA leader John Steenhuisen, ActionSA ward councillor of Newcastle Shandy Singh and DA spokesperson on education Dr Imran Keeka. Picture: Supplied
From right to Left: DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers, DA leader John Steenhuisen, ActionSA ward councillor of Newcastle Shandy Singh and DA spokesperson on education Dr Imran Keeka. Picture: Supplied
supplied
  • ActionSA says it will open a criminal case against the DA.
  • It claims the party convened a meeting with one of its councillors to "induce" him to switch allegiances to fill a void left by Zwakele Mncwango.
  • But the DA's national spokesperson, Cilliers Brink, dismissed the claims as "ludicrous at best, and defamatory at worst".

The DA has been accused of trying to bribe an ActionSA councillor to switch allegiances to fill the void left by Zwakele Mncwango.

Mncwango resigned last week as the DA's chief whip in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. Three days later, he resigned from the party.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said: "We will tomorrow, Wednesday, 12 October, lay criminal charges of bribery against senior leaders of the Democratic Alliance, including its KZN provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, for attempting to bribe an ActionSA councillor from Newcastle."

He added that the decision was made "after images surfaced of ActionSA ward councillor of Newcastle, Shandy Singh, meeting with DA leader John Steenhuisen, former chief of staff to Helen Zille, Ashor Sarupen, DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson, and DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader Francois Rogers".

"ActionSA has been reliably informed that this meeting was convened to offer Mr Singh inducements to leave ActionSA and fill the DA vacancy in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature arising from the resignation of its chief whip, Zwakele Mncwango," Beaumont said.

But the DA rubbished the allegations.

READ | 'A culture of fear exists in the DA' - Zwakele Mncwango reveals why he quit

National spokesperson Cilliers Brink said the threat of criminal charges was "ludicrous at best and defamatory at worst".

Brink added that "ActionSA's bitter desperation has reached new lows as they waste time and resources of [the police] on lies while South Africans suffer the effects of genuine crime". 

"While this marks a new low for this party, it is not the first time that ActionSA has made wild and unsubstantiated claims to garner media attention," Brink added.

He said the DA would not be "sidetracked by the desperation of minnows. While they (ActionSA) fight petty political battles, the DA will continue to fight for the people of South Africa".

Beaumont was, however, adamant that his party had a strong case, and added that the targeting of its Newcastle councillor could put of the municipality back in the ANC's hands.

He said: 

Newcastle Municipality has recently been won away from the ANC in the 2021 local government elections and is now under a narrow coalition government led by the IFP.

"Any effort to induce a by-election in a ward won with 30% of the vote would likely be seized by the ANC and used as an effort to restore an ANC government to the municipality," Beaumont added. 

He called on the DA to put Newcastle residents ahead of efforts to settle political scores with ActionSA. 

"As an organisation that purports to be principled and committed to the rule of law, it is inconceivable that financial inducements would be used to bribe public representatives," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daactionsakwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
8% - 1099 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 11954 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.12
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,664.90
-0.2%
Silver
19.30
-1.6%
Palladium
2,130.50
-2.3%
Platinum
887.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
96.19
-1.8%
Top 40
57,849
-0.9%
All Share
64,199
-0.9%
Resource 10
61,137
-1.3%
Industrial 25
77,352
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,088
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

10 Oct

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo