ActionSA to probe two Tshwane MMCs on allegations of property sale price influence

ActionSA has written to the mayor and the speaker of the Tshwane metro requesting a probe into two of its councillors.

The party said it was alerted to allegations that two of its members, who also served as MMCs, allegedly influenced a property deal.

The two councillors were accused of influencing a property seller to increase the price of their property to above the valuation price.

The problems plaguing ActionSA's caucus in the City of Tshwane continue to grow, as the party says it will probe two councillors accused of influencing the price of a property.

On Thursday, ActionSA said it was probing two members – Andre le Roux and Kgosie Kgosiemang – who also served as MMCs in the City of Tshwane.

Kgosiemang and Le Roux face accusations of influencing a property sale in the City.

ActionSA said it received information that a seller had agreed to increase the selling price of a property to above the valuation price after persuasion from Kgosiemang and Le Roux.

"It was brought to our attention yesterday [Thursday] that a property owner had communicated their intention to raise the asking price above an independent valuation, at least in part, because of a meeting held with two ActionSA MMCs," the party said in a statement.

ActionSA said it decided to probe the matter, but a broader investigation would have to be conducted by the City because the municipal government held the records needed for a comprehensive investigation.

ActionSA has since written to Tshwane Speaker Murunwa Makwerela and acting Tshwane Mayor Peter Sutton to investigate the conduct of Le Roux and Kgosiemang.

The party said:

ActionSA records its concern for these allegations and reaffirms our track record of acting decisively to deal with any form of wrongdoing.

News24 sent questions to Le Roux and Kgosiemang regarding the allegations, but no response was received at the time of publication.

This is the second scandal in ActionSA's caucus in the Tshwane metro.

News24 previously reported that the party had placed several councillors on suspension because of allegations of bullying.

An internal probe found that ActionSA's Tshwane caucus was divided and could fall victim to factionalism if the division was not dealt with, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont told News24.

In November 2022, the party terminated the membership of Abel Tau, who also served on the Tshwane council, following sexual assault allegations. Tau has since started his own political party.

Four other members of the Tshwane council faced a probe into "disruptive" behaviour.

ActionSA has a coalition agreement with the DA and several other parties which govern the City. As a result of this power-sharing deal, some of the party's members have positions on the Tshwane mayoral committee.

ActionSA was vocal in pushing for a probe into DA councillor and Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams when allegations emerged about his possible interference in a power supply deal.

Williams was investigated and cleared by a law firm.

ActionSA said it alerted its coalition partners about the allegations against its members.