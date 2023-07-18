African 'peace initiative will succeed': Deputy president hits back at 'doomsayers'

The ANC is hosting a BRICS political dialogue in Boksburg with political parties from member states.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile opened the gathering and spoke about the importance of BRICS and its role on the global stage.

Mashatile said criticism of the African peace leaders' mission to Russia and Ukraine was unfair.

Only unrealistic "doomsayers" expected an instant end to the war between Russia and Ukraine after the African peace leaders' mission, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the peace mission of African heads of state to Russia and Ukraine in June, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After it was described as a failure, Mashatile hit back, saying that it was unfair to do so and that the mission was a step closer to a solution to the war.

The deputy president said the ANC remained hopeful that a solution was likely in the future.

"SA has been subjected to immense pressure to choose a side in the war in Ukraine. We reiterate our anti-war stance. We are for the silencing of the guns in Ukraine and the achievement of peace between Russia and the neighbourhood. We are behind the peace initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the other African heads of state to find a peaceful solution to the conflict by initiating dialogue between presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Volodymyr] Zelensky.

"We note that cynics have rushed to impose a death sentence on the African effort by describing it prematurely as a failure. It is hard to understand how these doomsayers expected a solution to the conflict would have been solved and found after just one meeting. We are confident that the peace initiative will succeed. We are keenly aware that the solution will not be found overnight," Mashatile said.

He was speaking on Tuesday at a BRICS political dialogue in Boksburg, which the ANC is hosting to discuss BRICS-related matters of a political and economic nature.

Mashatile said BRICS held excellent potential on the global stage.

He added that the geopolitical battle that forces countries to choose between the US and China was unfair and impeded the principles of standing by all countries. The ANC has fostered partnerships with both the US and China.

"We choose the side of the people of China, people of the United States and the people of the world. The idea that there exists two binary opposites is in contrast with the decisions that BRICS took in 2011. When it decided on openness and pragmatism and solidarity and non-bloc nature and neutrality with third parties," Mashatile said.

He added that there should be continued lobbying for the changes to the United Nations (UN) security council to allow for African leaders' participation.