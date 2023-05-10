31m ago

Share

AfriForum to Hawks: 'Clarify funding for Mbalula’s Dubai trip or face court action'

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.
Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
  • Lobby group AfriForum has given the Hawks an ultimatum to either give an update on whether funds used by then-sports minister Fikile Mbalula during a trip to Dubai in 2017 were proceeds of money laundering or face court action. 
  • This after AfriForum laid a case in 2019 and has yet to get an update on the progress of the investigations. 
  • The lobby group gave the Hawks until the end of May to respond or face court action. 

After three years of inaction by the Hawks, lobby group AfriForum has given the investigative unit the end of May to give an update on its investigations into ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's family holiday to Dubai.

Should the Hawks fail to update AfriForum on whether an investigation has been carried out or not, the lobby group will institute court action for failing to do so.

AfriForum spokesperson Barry Bateman communicated this on Wednesday.

Bateman, through a media statement, said: "AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit has given Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, the head of the Hawks, until 30 May to provide meaningful feedback on the status of the corruption investigation into Fikile Mbalula, the ANC's secretary-general."

This after AfriForum head of campaigns Monique Taute, who opened a case in 2019, allegedly failed to get updates from the Hawks.

Bateman said despite attempts by Taute to get answers from the Hawks, the case had been passed around between the police and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

READ | Mbalula found wanting over Dubai trip, but he escapes sanction

The case stems from a 2018 Public Protector's report into the Mbalula family holiday to Dubai.  

The report found Sedgars Sport, a company that supplies sports uniforms for South Africa's Olympic athletes and officials, had partially paid for Mbalula's trip to Dubai between December 2016 and January 2017 while he was sports minister. 

While the entire trip is said to have cost R680 000, Sedgars is believed to have paid roughly half of that amount.  

The report claimed two payments had been made from a bank account linked to Reimon Uniform, with the first alleged payment being for R200 000 and another payment of R100 000 was allegedly made to Johannesburg-based travel agency Munlin Travel. 

At the time, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Public Protector, slammed Mbalula, saying it was "very irresponsible of him as he could not determine whether he could afford the excursion".

She added it had been inappropriate for Mbalula to enter into a "loan agreement" with Yusuf Dockrat, "a director of an entity doing business with SASCOC".

READ | Were the Guptas ever behind bars? 'Your guess is as good as mine', Investigating Directorate head admits

According to Bateman, despite Mkhwebane referring the case to the NPA to "investigate whether the funds used to pay for the trip were not the proceeds of money laundering", all indications were the NPA simply ignored this instruction.  

He added the allegations against Mbalula were simple and uncomplicated and should not have taken several law enforcement organisations this much time to conclude. 

"They [the allegations] entail that the Dockrat family, through linked companies, allegedly paid for the politician's holiday - a single transaction with a travel agent without any complicated forensic analysis of financial records and bank statements required," said Bateman.  

He added numerous attempts had been made to try and solicit a response from Lebeya, including a letter written to him dated 4 May by AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit head, advocate Gerrie Nel. 

In the letter, Nel wrote: "Based on our experience in this and other matters, we respectfully submit that the country's woes with combatting corruption will remain a pipe dream for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [DPCI].

"The disastrous investigation and prosecution of the Nulane Investment matter is a striking example of the continued ineptness of the DPCI. 

"Either the ineptness or political sheltering of certain individuals appears to persist and can more adequately be equated to the famous quote from George Orwell's Animal Farm: 'All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others'.  

"You are implored to heed the request to respond. Acting on behalf of the complainant, we reiterate our discontent with the lack of progress and failure to provide meaningful feedback.

Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya
Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya.

"More importantly, we submit that your failure to present the National Prosecuting Authority with a completed case docket for them to decide on a prosecution lends credence to our client's concerns of bias." 

Bateman said should Lebeya fail to respond by 30 May, the Private Prosecution Unit would be left with no option but to approach the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria and seek remedy.  

"The recent letter and previous correspondence may form the basis of the application," he added. 

News24 was unable to get comment from Mbalula despite numerous attempts, and should he respond his comments will be added.  

Despite not responding according to AfriForum, Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo told News24 on Wednesday that "we can confirm that investigation into the matter referred to by AfriForum has been finalised and referred to the director public prosecutions for a decision." 

National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga had by the time of publishing not responded to questions from News24.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorafriforumhawksfikile mbalulagodfrey lebeyapolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 797 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
17% - 906 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 3512 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.85
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.80
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
20.70
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.8%
Platinum
1,101.06
-0.0%
Palladium
1,610.07
+2.5%
Gold
2,028.90
-0.3%
Silver
25.32
-1.1%
Brent Crude
77.44
+0.6%
Top 40
72,353
+0.2%
All Share
77,775
0.0%
Resource 10
71,197
+0.3%
Industrial 25
104,893
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,187
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

2h ago

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

12h ago

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo