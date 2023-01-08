Ailing Mangaung metro a hive of activity as ANC commemorates its 111th-anniversary celebrations

The ANC turns 111 years old on Sunday.

In celebrating the auspicious occasion, the party is holding its 8 January celebration, with an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the Free State.

The re-elected ANC president was expected to deliver his speech at 11:00.

The ailing Mangaung metro is abuzz as the ANC hosts its 111th-anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

Hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was supposed to deliver his 8 January statement, multitudes of ANC supporters were already making their way to the Petrus Molemela Stadium in the Mangaung suburb of Rocklands.

Hawkers lined the streets surrounding the stadium, selling ANC merchandise and regalia.

WATCH | Hot ticket items: ANC 'Crocs' and caps selling fast on the streets of Bloemfontein

Homeowners directly adjacent to the stadium also took advantage of the large crowds descending on the festivities and converted their yards into makeshift restaurants, selling all manner of traditional dishes.

The day's festivities were scheduled to kick off at 08:00, with ANC leaders attending a prayer session at the Waaihoek church in Bloemfontein, where the party was formed on 8 January 1912.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa held a gala dinner where the seemingly invigorated leader cautioned that gone are the days when dissent would be entertained without repercussions.

Ramaphosa told those attending the gala dinner:

This process of renewal is not only irreversible, but it’s also irrevocable; it cannot be stopped.

"Delegates who were present at the conference resolved as one to put behind us the harmful organisational practices that have contributed to the decline of the ANC in recent years.

"They stood firm to renew and unite our organisation. In fact, there is no longer any room left for those who are opposed to the renewal of process," said Ramaphosa.



