41m ago

add bookmark

Already-expelled Carl Niehaus 'resigns' from ANC

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former ANC staffer Carl Niehaus put on a one man protest outside of the ANC policy conference on 31 July 2022.
Former ANC staffer Carl Niehaus put on a one man protest outside of the ANC policy conference on 31 July 2022.
Qaanitah Hunter
  • Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule acolyte Carl Niehaus has "resigned" from the ANC.
  • Earlier this month, the ANC expelled Niehaus, but he said as he appealed his expulsion, he was still an ANC member until his "resignation'.
  • Niehaus said he would continue to propagate Radical Economic Transformation.

Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus has announced his "resignation" from the party following the conclusion of the party's national elective conference this week, where his nemesis President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as party president.

Niehaus, a staunch supporter of corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma and corruption-accused former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, announced on Thursday that his uninterrupted membership of the party for the past 43 years was coming to an end with immediate effect.

Earlier this month, the former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson was expelled from the party after the ANC's national disciplinary committee (NDC) found him guilty of six charges of misconduct.

The charges are in connection with comments Niehaus made in July outside Zuma’s residence in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where he protested against Zuma's incarceration for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court, and made disparaging remarks about the judiciary.

In his tweeted statement on his "resignation", Niehaus stated: "I know there are those who will continue with their cheap Stratcom political propaganda, attempting to undermine the gravitas and importance of this decision, by trying to argue that I cannot resign from an organisation I have already been 'expelled' from."

Niehaus argued that when he appealed against his expulsion, he was still an ANC member, until his "resignation".

He said it would be "illogical" to proceed with his appeal against his expulsion.

Niehaus has been a fervent campaigner against Ramaphosa's leadership of the party.

READ | Phala Phala buffaloes: Dubai businessman will finalise purchase when probe complete

However, he vowed that his expulsion/resignation wouldn't be the last seen of him on the South African political landscape. He pledged his full support to the "Radical Economic Transformation" (RET) cause.

He said, "That is what our revolutionary efforts and commitment should now singularly be dedicated to, rather than trying to resuscitate the corpse of our erstwhile beloved former liberation movement, the ANC."

Niehaus, a former ambassador to the Netherlands, stepped down as ANC spokesperson in 2009 amid fraud allegations. 

He was fired last year as an ANC staffer. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccarl niehausanc conference 2022politics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
47% - 4412 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 224 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 4850 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.62
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.14
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,798.56
+0.4%
Silver
23.79
+0.9%
Palladium
1,662.06
-1.4%
Platinum
1,000.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
80.98
-1.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo