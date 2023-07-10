49m ago

ANC concerned about Pirates taking on Israeli club, but will not pressure them to boycott match

Zintle Mahlati
The ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane says the party is concerned about an upcoming match between Orlando Pirates and an Israeli football club. File image.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • The ANC said it was concerned about a soccer match scheduled between Orlando Pirates and an Israeli club. 
  • ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane added the party understood the predicament faced by Orlando Pirates. 
  • She said the match was a reminder a stronger stance against Israel, including a cultural boycott, should be considered by the ANC.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane says the party is concerned about Orlando Pirates playing a pre-season friendly against an Israeli football club, but it cannot place pressure on the club at this late stage.

The match is scheduled for 13 July and is expected to be played in Spain.

Mokonyane was speaking on the sidelines of the ANC's elections workshop in Boksburg on Monday. 

She said the party was concerned about Pirates playing against the Israel club, Maccabi Tel Aviv, despite the government having no clear stance on cultural boycotts of the Middle Eastern country. 

"We have been in touch with Orlando Pirates and our comrades in Palestine.

"As the ANC, what we want is to register what we are concerned about what has been happening in Palestine.

"We note what has been a call from civil society calling Orlando Pirates not to play the match. We want to register an important discussion about a cultural boycott." 

Mokonyane added:  

There is no cultural boycott against Israel, and we continue to trade with Israel, and we are concerned about the inconsistencies about not complying with the UN resolutions. We believe it is within the rights of Orlando Pirates to play because they are in a league with 30 other teams, including a team from Palestine. FIFA rules govern them, and a call at this moment might be comprised.

She added she understood the club was against oppression and the match did not mean it had abandoned its stance against human rights violations. 

The ANC is a close ally of Palestine and has increasingly called out Israel for "oppressive crimes" against the nation. 

Despite this stance, the ruling party has played it safe, not pushed for sanctions or bans against Israel.

Mokonyane said the latest controversy surrounding the game was a reminder a cultural boycott might be necessary. 

"This is a reminder that there must be discourse around a cultural boycott, including the grapes and vegetables we get from Israel. There must be a time when we become aggressive towards Israel," she added. 

In a statement on Monday, Orlando Pirates said it was bound by the rule of law, and there currently existed no cultural boycott by the government the club could use to avoid playing the match.

"Orlando Pirates' core functioning is governed by rules. It is to the rules that Orlando Pirates went with when confronted with calls to withdraw from playing Maccabi Tel Aviv.

"There is no cultural boycott or boycott of any form by either the South African government, FIFA or the host country that Orlando Pirates can base its refusal to play against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

"Heeding a call from any other body would create a conflict within Orlando Pirates that would undermine the club's values and history irreparably," the statement added. 


ancnomvula mokonyaneisraelgautengjohannesburgpolitics
