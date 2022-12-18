15m ago

add bookmark

ANC delegates whipped into line as voting begins

accreditation
Jason Felix and Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images
ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images
  • Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will become the ANC's deputy president.
  • That is if President Cyril Ramaphosa has his way.
  • But Paul Mashatile also stands a good chance as he appears on the slate for the position on a second list of officials Ramaphosa wants. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa's slate has ditched Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and opted for Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane as its candidate for ANC deputy president.

In a last-ditch attempt to crack the whip and get in line, delegates to the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, have appealed for unity among the different groupings.

During a meeting with delegates, senior Ramaphosa lobbyist Mondli Gungubele said only one name was needed to mobilise support around.

"There is a danger of going there with many names because we love them all, we can take all of them because we love them all, but nothing will come out of the results.

"If we make sure that we have one, we stand a chance of getting what we love. I appeal, comrades, that not everything we are saying here, not everyone supported everyone, but we understood the bigger picture," he added.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Voting for ANC top seven to begin after lunch

"As a result of that and after engaging, especially Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and KZN. We love all those comrades, but we proposed comrade Oscar [Mabuyane]. That is an outcome of a long engagement. We need you to support that name."

Ramaphosa's camp failed to convince either Lamola or Mabuyane to withdraw, opening the possibility that votes will be split between them and make the path clear for Paul Mashatile to emerge victorious.

The Mkhize camp mobilised its supporters outside of the main conference hall ahead of voting to give them a line of march. 

"This morning, we are just here to salute you. We are here because of you," Mkhize said, as his supporters said "Khabazela".

"We are here to build a strong ANC. We are here to build a united ANC, bury the factions and the cabals," he added, as the crowd answered: "Yes!"

The Mkhize camp expressed support for Mashatile, the ANC's outgoing treasurer-general, for the ANC deputy president position.

Mashatile will have a face-off with Lamola and Mabuyane. Lamola only managed to secure his home province of Mpumalanga to back him and Mabuyane the Eastern Cape.

By Sunday morning, the different factions were working in earnest to consolidate their support base and do head counts of delegates. Both sides conceded the race was too tight to call. 

The CR22 campaign instructed its supporters to vote for Ramaphosa as president with Mabuyane as his deputy, Gwede Mantashe as national chairperson, and Fikile Mbalula as secretary-general.

READ | ANC D-Day: Ramaphosa still leads as Mkhize makes inroads

Tina Joemat-Pettersson has been punted as the first deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramagkope as second deputy secretary-general and Gwen Ramagkopa as treasurer-general.

In the Mkhize camp line-up, Mashatile is the deputy president, Stanley Matabatha is the national chairperson, the secretary-general is Phumulo Masualle, and Nomvula Mokonyane is first deputy secretary-general.

Ronalda Nolumanga takes the spot of the second deputy secretary-general, and Mwzandile Masina is running for treasurer.

At the same time, there appears to be an effort to bring both factions together on a "mixed bag" leadership line-up. 

In one of the lists circulating among delegates, Ramaphosa's line-up has Mashatile as deputy president, Matabatha as national chairperson, Mdumiseni Ntuli as secretary-general, Mokonyane as first deputy secretary-general, Nolumango as second deputy secretary-general, and Benjani Chauke as treasurer-general.

Outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza was nominated from the floor but declined to run again.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancoscar mabuyanecyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburanc conference 2022political partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The timing of the decision to deploy soldiers to protect Eskom is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue
19% - 131 votes
Too late, damage is already done
11% - 77 votes
Suspicious - why not when De Ruyter requested it?
70% - 477 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.64
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.69
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,793.20
0.0%
Silver
23.22
0.0%
Palladium
1,704.00
0.0%
Platinum
991.11
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.04
-2.8%
Top 40
66,897
0.0%
All Share
72,989
0.0%
Resource 10
70,868
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,086
0.0%
Financial 15
15,157
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo