ANC Eastern Cape dodges bullet after court rescinds ruling on crucial regional conference

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has averted a political crisis.

Last week, the East London High Court declared the Dr WB Rubusana regional conference unlawful and nullified.

That order has been rescinded by the same court, which means the ANC's elective conference and its decisions remain valid.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has averted a political crisis after a court ruling, which could have had serious consequences for the party's elected leadership, was rescinded.

Last week, the East London High Court declared the Dr WB Rubusana regional conference as unlawful and nullified the outcomes of several branch general meetings held earlier in the year.

Delegates at the ANC Eastern Cape's May conference voted for incumbent provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane and had the order been executed, a re-run of the conference was possible.

The ANC fought the case and wrote to the High Court questioning the reasons behind the order.

ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Gift Ngqondi confirmed the order had been rescinded.

"In the circumstances, and having given notice to all the parties, it was decided to ex mero motu [of one's own accord] rescind the order of 4 October 2022, in terms of the uniform rules of this court.

"It was also unanimously agreed that there had been no malicious, mala unprofessional conduct in this matter, but that the confirmation of the ruling of 4 October 2023 was a result of a bona fide misunderstanding," Judge Igna Stretch said in her ruling.

In May, the same court dismissed a last-minute bid to exclude some branches from participating in the ANC's Eastern Cape provincial conference.

A group of ANC members had asked the court to interdict the participation of branches from the Dr WB Rubusana region because of unresolved membership manipulations.

Despite their disputed status, these branches were allowed to participate in the provincial conference.

The ANC branches noticed last year certain branches had increased membership numbers which could not be explained.

The High Court ruled the conference could not go ahead while the disputed status of the branches remained unresolved.

At the time, News24 reported the Dr WB Rubusana region had 40 participating branches, while Chris Hani had 97.

The conference had 1 500 participating delegates, with 614 qualified branches attending.

Current provincial leader Mabuyane is seen as a critical component of President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for a second term.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is one of the party's largest voting blocs and will be a major player at the party's December elective conference.

Already, Ramaphosa has received the Eastern Cape's backing for a second term as the party and state president.

Mabuyane has somewhat made his intentions clear to stand for the position of ANC deputy president at the December conference.

He is serving his second term as provincial chairperson.