ANC Free State conference: Dukwana squares up to Ntombela for hotly contested chairperson position

Outgoing Free State ANC convener Mxolisi Dukwana and provincial premier Sisi Ntombela are set to go head-to-head for the position of provincial chairperson.

All five top provincial positions will be contested and the results will be announced on Sunday afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the closing address at the 9th ANC Free State provincial conference.

The position of ANC Free State chairperson will be contested between outgoing interim provincial committee (IPC) convener Mxolisi Dukwana and provincial premier Sisi Ntombela.

Dukwana was the only candidate to receive enough nominations from the 242 qualified branches to contest the position after receiving more than 20% of the nominations.

Ntombela's road to eventually contesting against Dukwana was a more laborious one, as she failed to meet the branch nomination threshold and had to be nominated from the floor.

Candidates nominated from the floor must receive 25% of nominations from voting delegates to qualify and stand for possible election.

No candidates received sufficient nominations to contest the position of deputy chairperson. However, Toto Makume was nominated from the floor for the position. He accepted the nomination and met the threshold to contest for the position.

Makume will square up against Thabo Manyoni, the former mayor of the Mangaung metro.

Manyoni was widely expected to contest the position of provincial chairperson, but last-minute wheeling and dealing by various regions to unseat Dukwana seemingly resulted in an agreement that Ntombela stands a better chance to go head-to-head with the outgoing convenor.

The former Mangaung mayor was then left with little choice but to contest for the position of deputy chairperson.



He was elected from the floor; however, given his absenteeism, a letter confirming his acceptance was presented before the plenary, and he was eligible for nomination.

Manyoni met the threshold and will contest against Makume.

For the position of provincial secretary, outgoing IPC coordinator Paseka Nompondo and Polediso Motsoeneng received enough branch nominations to avoid the need to be nominated from the floor, and would therefore go up against each other for the influential position.

Dibolelo Mahlatsi received enough nominations from branches and qualified to contest the position of deputy secretary, while Kenalemang Mohale was nominated from the floor for the same position.

Conference delays, disruptions

She accepted the nomination, later met the threshold, and will contest against Mahlatsi.

Staunch Ace Magashule ally Vusi Tshabalala was nominated from the floor and received enough nominations to contest the position of provincial treasurer.

He will go up against Mathabo Leeto, who was elected by over 20% of the branches and automatically qualified to contest the same position.

The nomination process only took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, as the conference was severely delayed following disruptions by aggrieved members trying to halt the conference going ahead.



The results of the voting process, which was concluded on Sunday morning, should be announced on Sunday afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to close the conference.



