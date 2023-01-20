44m ago

add bookmark

ANC Free State conference sees 6 people arrested after clashes with law enforcement

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Law enforcement officials clash with disgruntled ANC delegates outside Imvelo Safari lodge in Bloemfontein.
Law enforcement officials clash with disgruntled ANC delegates outside Imvelo Safari lodge in Bloemfontein.
Juniour Khumalo/News24
  • Chaotic scenes marred what was meant to be the first day of the ANC's much-anticipated Free State conference. 
  • Instead of getting underway, six arrests were made outside the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Bloemfontein where the elective conference was meant to take place. 
  • Numerous injuries were also reported as disgruntled delegates clashed with law enforcement officials. 

The much-anticipated Free State ANC elective conference was yet to get underway on Friday evening as violent clashes with law enforcement officials marred proceedings.

The drama-filled day culminated in six arrests, numerous injuries, and an eleventh-hour change in the registration venue, with the national and provincial leadership citing security concerns as motivating factors.

Disgruntled ANC members stormed the outdoor registration venue at the Petrus Molemela Stadium precinct.

The aggrieved members, according to ANC national executive committee deployee David Mahlobo, raised concerns over rightful delegates elected by branches allegedly having been changed and replaced by bogus individuals to retain the incumbent members in the interim provincial committee (IPC).

Mahlobo said part of the concerns were that there were individuals who were determined not to let the conference sit.

He added these rogue elements would not succeed, and the national leadership had been working tirelessly to ensure provincial leaders understood the conference should result in the betterment of the communities and not them getting positions.

Mahlobo said because of the attempts to try and derail the conference by stopping the registration process, a decision had been taken to move the registration venue to an undisclosed location.

The temporary suspension of the registration process and later the non-disclosure of the new venue resulted in confusion, with some delegates making their way to the conference venue, Imvelo Safari Lodge, which is located a few minutes from the Bloemfontein CBD.

On arrival, the delegates were denied access by law enforcement officials. 

Pieter du Toit | Leaderless, clueless and talentless: Five reasons why the ANC is screwed

Clashes later ensued between the police and a large group of ANC delegates, leaving several injured and at least six people arrested.

Police, Roads, and Transport MEC William Bulwane, who tried to defuse the rapidly escalating situation, told News24 "four males and two females have been arrested". 

He said he would get a briefing from the police and would brief the media later on what led to the confrontation. 

Mahlobo added the national and provincial leadership had agreed during urgent consultations that the provincial leadership "should be visible and not participate or encourage the deep divisions" that were playing themselves out.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancdavid mahlobofree statebloemfonteincrime and courtsparty politicspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 933 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 276 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 872 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.12
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.23
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.58
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.7%
Platinum
1,042.65
+0.9%
Palladium
1,728.86
-1.1%
Gold
1,929.99
-0.1%
Silver
23.96
+0.5%
Brent Crude
86.16
+1.4%
Top 40
73,193
-0.2%
All Share
79,270
-0.3%
Resource 10
78,250
-0.5%
Industrial 25
100,318
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,010
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

8h ago

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

18 Jan

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo