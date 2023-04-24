52m ago

Share

ANC has to target 'decisive victory' in 2024 because coalitions are unstable - Ramaphosa

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The ANC's NEC instructed members to work hard to ensure a majority victory during next year's elections. 
  • The party will be hosting a strategy workshop "to prepare the organisation for a decisive victory".
  • Cyril Ramaphosa described coalition governments as a "disaster". 

Opposition parties may be joining forces to remove the ANC from power, but the party's national executive committee (NEC) has instructed members to go for an outright victory and not place its hopes in failed coalition governments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this during his closing address after the party's four-day NEC on Monday. 

"We have decided that, in May, we will hold our elections strategy workshop, so that our organisation prepares itself for a decisive victory in the 2024 elections," said Ramaphosa. 

The ANC has formulated and adopted a framework of engagement for when it goes into coalition governments, with recent polling suggesting the party might drop below 50% in next year's elections. 

Ramaphosa said the party's 55th national elective conference mandated the elected leadership to adopt a framework for managing coalitions at the local government level, but it should rather prioritise getting an outright majority because coalitions have proved unstable. 

READ | The ANC is not happy with security ministers again, now about Facebook rapist Thabo Bester's escape

"These frameworks are about ensuring that local governments across the country are about the people, are functional, and they prioritise the provision of basic services to our communities," said Ramaphosa. 

The ANC has tasked its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, with engaging other parties and attempting to get their buy-in in terms of this framework ahead of next year's national elections. 

NEC member David Makhura said the difference between the ANC and the rest of the political parties was that the party still had a realistic chance of getting a majority, while the rest had pinned their hopes on coalitions.

"What has happened in the past is that, because of various reasons, our electorate has chosen to stay away from voting because of unhappiness over some of our failings. 

"We then have to fix those challenges and prove to our people that their trust was not misplaced," said Makhura.

READ | Time of underhanded coalition governments has reached sell-by date, says ANC

Ramaphosa said the ANC needed to make it clear that it was working hard to regain the trust of the majority of South Africans. 

"As the ANC, we need to regain our people's trust through addressing their immediate needs, such as the electricity crisis, so that our country does not find itself in the unfortunate position of being governed by unstable and incoherent coalitions," said Ramaphosa. 

He added that these unstable coalitions were eroding structural reforms which his party had attempted to put in place. 

Ramaphosa said: "Right now, SA cannot afford this disaster, and our people cannot afford it as well."

The ANC announced that not just anybody from its ranks would be selected to represent the party at national level.

"A road map for the selection of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures was tabled by the electoral committee and was adopted," said Ramaphosa. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosaparty politicspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts about the UAE president and his royal family landing and visiting in the Eastern Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The EC desperately needs the investment
22% - 407 votes
It's all above board, just leave them be
17% - 326 votes
There's something fishy about their trip
20% - 381 votes
Probe any deals between SA and the UAE
40% - 752 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?

10h ago

LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.64
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.04
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,086.63
-1.5%
Palladium
1,530.20
-3.0%
Gold
1,989.16
+0.3%
Silver
25.18
+0.4%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,510
+0.2%
All Share
78,121
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,361
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,172
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,455
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

6h ago

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo