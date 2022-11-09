ANC in decline but no other party attracting voters, Rivonia Circle poll finds

A survey conducted by Rivonia Circle found no party would receive a majority in the next election.

The survey, which included 2 000 registered voters, found while the ANC ' s support will decline, no other party resonates with voters.

Rivonia Circle has raised concerns about voter apathy.

While voters are unhappy with the ANC, there are no other political alternatives that resonate with them.



This according to a survey by political think tank Rivonia Circle which polled 2 000 registered voters across the country.

The survey found no party would receive more than 50% of the vote, with the poll putting the ANC's support at 41% from the 57.5% it obtained in the 2019 national elections.

"The survey conducted with Ipsos shows that the DA's share of the vote would continue to decline to 18% while the EFF would increase to 15%," Rivonia Circle said.

The survey found 74% of South Africans believed the country was moving in the wrong direction.

"The findings, particularly those concerning the popularity of the ANC, indicate that the majority of voters are no longer attracted to the ANC and are ready for life beyond its tenure.

"However, the results also show that they are struggling to find an alternative that resonates with them. It is, however, important to recognise that change does not happen by itself; you have to make it happen."

Those surveyed cited unemployment as the biggest issue facing the country, while corruption, crime, load shedding and cost of living all came up as concerns to South African voters.

Researcher Lukhona Mnguni said they found people did not find an attractive alternative to the ANC.

"The ANC remains a dominant force in South African politics, alternately voters remain loyal, especially in provinces such as the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo."

Mnguni added they also found the existing political parties were not listening to voters' concerns.

"Eligible voters are disillusioned with current political leaders, and political parties who respondents believe are mostly unethical, dishonest and do not deliver on promises made. This disillusionment is not just with the ANC but with opposition parties as well," he said.

Author and co-founder of Rivonia Circle Songezo Zibi said they were concerned about the 28 million people in South Africa who were eligible but not registered to vote.

The Rivonia Circle has begun an initiative to register 500 000 voters before the next election.



