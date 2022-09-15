ANC in Ekurhuleni backs Mashatile, Mokonyane and Masina for top 6

The ANC has yet to open the nomination process for leadership positions.

Despite the delay, ANC regions and provinces continue to make pronouncements on desired candidates.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni wants the region's branches to nominate Paul Mashatile, Mzwandile Masina and Nomvula Mokonyane for positions in the top six ahead of the December conference.

The region has not resolved who it will support for the ANC presidency, which it will leave to the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) to decide.

The Ekurhuleni region endorsed ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president, Nomvula Mokonyane for deputy secretary-general and Mzwandile Masina for treasurer-general.

Masina is the regional chairperson of the ANC in Ekurhuleni and narrowly won re-election in a hotly contested conference in May.

The region's executive committee (REC) settled on these names at a meeting on Wednesday.

ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary Moipone Mhlongo said the region saw that several leaders were beginning to canvas for votes in the area.

She said this had prompted the REC to influence the decision-making of its branches, with branch general meetings set to begin nominations.

Some prominent leaders, who have visited Ekurhuleni, include former ANC treasurer-general and minister Zweli Mkhize.

Lindiwe Sisulu has also visited the province, along with ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Sisulu has ambitions for the ANC presidency, while Kubayi is eyeing the deputy presidency position.

"We believe this is a branch process, and we respect their decision. But we also believe that, to a certain extent, there should be guidance from the leadership and the posture that we should take and advocate for.

"We hope that the branches can nominate these names, and we believe that this would be the best approach as things stand," Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo said the region believed the nominated leaders could take the ANC forward.

The Ekurhuleni nominations follow a trend in other ANC regions and provinces, who endorsed names from their leadership.

This has made the field competitive ahead of the national conference.

The ANC is expected to open its nomination process soon after a delay in membership audits.

ANC Gauteng has yet to pronounce its preferred candidates for nomination.

The ANC in Limpopo endorsed Mashatile.

He previously led the ANC in Gauteng, while Mokonyane served as an ANC Gauteng PEC member and is a former premier of Gauteng.

ANC PEC pronouncements for nominations are not seen as the final deciding factor in how branches will approach its support.

Lobbying is set to intensify in the coming weeks ahead of December.