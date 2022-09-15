1h ago

add bookmark

ANC in Ekurhuleni backs Mashatile, Mokonyane and Masina for top 6

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The ANC has yet to open the nomination process for leadership positions. 
  • Despite the delay, ANC regions and provinces continue to make pronouncements on desired candidates. 
  • The ANC in Ekurhuleni endorsed Paul Mashatile, Mzwandile Masina and Nomvula Mokonyane. 

The ANC in Ekurhuleni wants the region's branches to nominate Paul Mashatile, Mzwandile Masina and Nomvula Mokonyane for positions in the top six ahead of the December conference. 

The region has not resolved who it will support for the ANC presidency, which it will leave to the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) to decide. 

The Ekurhuleni region endorsed ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president, Nomvula Mokonyane for deputy secretary-general and Mzwandile Masina for treasurer-general. 

Masina is the regional chairperson of the ANC in Ekurhuleni and narrowly won re-election in a hotly contested conference in May.

READ | Malema believes Mashatile would make 'better' ANC leader than Ramaphosa

The region's executive committee (REC) settled on these names at a meeting on Wednesday. 

ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary Moipone Mhlongo said the region saw that several leaders were beginning to canvas for votes in the area. 

ANC leadership, Treasurer General Paul Mashatile a
Paul Mashatile.
Christopher Moagi

She said this had prompted the REC to influence the decision-making of its branches, with branch general meetings set to begin nominations. 

Some prominent leaders, who have visited Ekurhuleni, include former ANC treasurer-general and minister Zweli Mkhize. 

Lindiwe Sisulu has also visited the province, along with ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi. 

Sisulu has ambitions for the ANC presidency, while Kubayi is eyeing the deputy presidency position.  

READ | Ramaphosa's second term bid gets a nod by ANC Limpopo PEC ahead of nomination processes

"We believe this is a branch process, and we respect their decision. But we also believe that, to a certain extent, there should be guidance from the leadership and the posture that we should take and advocate for.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA ? FEBRUARY 14: Environment
Nomvula Mokonyane.
Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander

"We hope that the branches can nominate these names, and we believe that this would be the best approach as things stand," Mhlongo said. 

Mhlongo said the region believed the nominated leaders could take the ANC forward. 

The Ekurhuleni nominations follow a trend in other ANC regions and provinces, who endorsed names from their leadership. 

This has made the field competitive ahead of the national conference. 

The ANC is expected to open its nomination process soon after a delay in membership audits. 

ANC Gauteng has yet to pronounce its preferred candidates for nomination. 

EKURHULENI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 03: City of Eku
Mzwandile Masina.
News24 Gallo Images / OJ Koloti

The ANC in Limpopo endorsed Mashatile. 

He previously led the ANC in Gauteng, while Mokonyane served as an ANC Gauteng PEC member and is a former premier of Gauteng. 

ANC PEC pronouncements for nominations are not seen as the final deciding factor in how branches will approach its support.

Lobbying is set to intensify in the coming weeks ahead of December. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancnomvula mokonyaneparty politicspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
69% - 5090 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 497 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
10% - 703 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
14% - 1052 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.58
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.15
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.57
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,664.42
-2.0%
Silver
19.18
-2.3%
Palladium
2,130.50
-2.0%
Platinum
907.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
94.10
+1.0%
Top 40
60,992
-0.7%
All Share
67,568
-0.6%
Resource 10
61,760
-1.6%
Industrial 25
83,475
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,683
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo