ANC in KZN and Limpopo push delegates to scrap step-aside rule ahead of conference

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Tebogo Letsie
  • The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is not prepared to abandon its fight over the ANC's step-aside rule. 
  • The province, which will bring the largest delegation to the national conference, has been joined by the ANC in Limpopo for a push to garner support against the resolution among ANC delegates. 
  • The conference will be the battleground where the rule will be fiercely fought by those in favour and those against. 

Weeks ahead of the ANC national conference, ANC provincial leaders in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo are determined to galvanise delegates to push for the removal of the step-aside resolution. 

In a joint-media briefing on Thursday, leaders of the ANC in KZN and Limpopo reinforced their desire for the step-aside resolution to be scrapped or amended.

The two provinces attempted to make their political message centre on a need for economic prosperity and concerns about rising poverty in the country. But the majority of the briefing focussed on the step-aside issue. 

The ANC adopted the rule at its national conference in 2017 and called for criminally-charged leaders to step aside from leadership roles until their criminal matters were resolved. 

The resolution affected several popular ANC leaders and forced them to step aside. 

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has spent most of his term away from the office because of the rule. 

READ | 'Injustice': Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC step-aside rule to be amended at party's December conference

This year, ANC eThekwini regional chairperson Zandile Gumede was prevented from contesting the ANC provincial treasury position because of corruption charges against her. 

The ANC in KZN and Limpopo believe the rule has weakened the party.

There was also a belief that law enforcement agencies were being used as a vehicle to settle political scores and not for genuine prosecutions. 

The two provinces have approached delegates ahead of the national conference to push for its amendment. 

They believe the rule has left capable politicians languishing as criminal cases remain unresolved with "dark clouds" over their reputations.  

The National Prosecuting Authority's decision to withdraw attempted murder charges against ANC Mpumalanga provincial treasurer Mandla Msibi motivated the political push. 

READ | 'ANC policies are not the Bible' - KZN determined to fight its battles at December conference

"We have also agreed that the step-aside rule is weakening the ANC and defocusing all of us from ensuring that our organisation remains a vehicle for socio-economic transformation.

"We have resolved that ANC KZN and ANC Limpopo leaders will collectively engage delegates attending the national conference to push for the total scrapping of the step-aside rule. Alternatively, the step-aside rule must be strengthened to ensure that it is applied consistently."

News24 reported on calls for the rule to be scrapped at the ANC policy conference in June. 

These calls were minimised during the conference, but President Cyril Ramaphosa said the conference supported that the views of those opposed to the rule should be heard. 

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo had emphasised that ANC branches would decide the rule at the December conference and not at the policy conference.

