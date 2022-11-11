ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala draft report

The ANC's integrity commission has rejected the leaked draft report on Phala Phala.

It says it does not know how it was disseminated to the public as it was supposed to only be deliberated on tomorrow.

The commission is not disputing the fact, but the leak.

The ANC's integrity commission has lashed out following the leak of a draft report on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala dealings.

The commission rejected "in the strongest terms the possibility that it has released either to the national executive commission through the secretary-general's office or to the public any report on Phala Phala".

Through a media statement, commission chairperson George Mashamba said, "whatever report that is circulating is baseless and has no authority or stamp of approval from the integrity commission".

He added only the integrity commission chairperson and deputy chairperson were authorised and entrusted with the full responsibility to engage the media and release any media statements on the work of the commission.

"We view the latest media reports as nothing but an attempt to put the integrity commission in disarray, undermine its credibility and legitimacy and ultimately the value of its recommendations," Mashamba said.

This after a report was released on Friday saying Ramaphosa had met and refused to divulge any information regarding the Phala Phala saga.

Photo opportunity at the ongoing ANC NEC meeting in Nasrec… none of the former presidents are present. Even Minister Sisulu does not appear to be here. Zweli Mkhize is sitting in the front row. #ANCNEC @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/Bxn8B3nZea — Juniour Khumalo (@JKwritingz) November 11, 2022

The draft report noted the integrity committee found the Phala Phala incident and events around it brought the ANC into disrepute.

The report, however, did not go as far as recommending a sanction against Ramaphosa.

While delivering his political review statement for the national executive committee (NEC) meeting at Nasrec on Friday, Ramaphosa is said to have finally explained the matter to the NEC.

He told the NEC meeting the criminal charges he faced regarding the Phala Phala scandal would not stand against him.

The president insisted the money stolen from his farm was $580 000, not the $4 million alleged initially.

He said the money was from a legitimate transaction with businessman Hazim Mustafa who paid in cash for animals, sources at the meeting said.

ANALYSIS | Phala Phala: Three investigations, very few facts, and a president under pressure

Ramaphosa added it was not his fault the person who was meant to open a criminal case after money was stolen from the Phala Phala farm failed to do so.

In the draft report, the commission noted the president refused to divulge any details on the matter.

The report read:

The integrity commission, therefore, recommends that the president takes the NEC into his confidence and the NEC takes the people of South Africa into its confidence on a matter which has brought the ANC into disrepute.

Ramaphosa, according to the draft report, told the commission he could not fully engage on the matter because Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka had issued an injunction advising him not to talk to anyone on the issue.

The report noted Ramaphosa had then reported to the commission he was in a "quandary" because he was unable to now discuss the issue.

The commission said since no engagement had taken place, it was "unable to produce a report".

"After a period of eight weeks, and with no further engagement with the president, the integrity commission noted with serious concern the continuing damaging effect that the Phala Phala issue was causing to the image of the ANC," the report read.

The commission noted it was concerned about the continuing damaging effect the Phala Phala issue was causing to the image of the ANC.