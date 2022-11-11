17m ago

add bookmark

ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala draft report

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently subject to probes into allegations of wrongdoing surrounding transactions involving his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently subject to probes into allegations of wrongdoing surrounding transactions involving his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.
  • The ANC's integrity commission has rejected the leaked draft report on Phala Phala. 
  • It says it does not know how it was disseminated to the public as it was supposed to only be deliberated on tomorrow. 
  • The commission is not disputing the fact, but the leak.

The ANC's integrity commission has lashed out following the leak of a draft report on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala dealings.

The commission rejected "in the strongest terms the possibility that it has released either to the national executive commission through the secretary-general's office or to the public any report on Phala Phala".

Through a media statement, commission chairperson George Mashamba said, "whatever report that is circulating is baseless and has no authority or stamp of approval from the integrity commission".

He added only the integrity commission chairperson and deputy chairperson were authorised and entrusted with the full responsibility to engage the media and release any media statements on the work of the commission.

"We view the latest media reports as nothing but an attempt to put the integrity commission in disarray, undermine its credibility and legitimacy and ultimately the value of its recommendations," Mashamba said.

This after a report was released on Friday saying Ramaphosa had met and refused to divulge any information regarding the Phala Phala saga.

The draft report noted the integrity committee found the Phala Phala incident and events around it brought the ANC into disrepute.

The report, however, did not go as far as recommending a sanction against Ramaphosa.

While delivering his political review statement for the national executive committee (NEC) meeting at Nasrec on Friday, Ramaphosa is said to have finally explained the matter to the NEC.

He told the NEC meeting the criminal charges he faced regarding the Phala Phala scandal would not stand against him.

The president insisted the money stolen from his farm was $580 000, not the $4 million alleged initially.

He said the money was from a legitimate transaction with businessman Hazim Mustafa who paid in cash for animals, sources at the meeting said.

ANALYSIS | Phala Phala: Three investigations, very few facts, and a president under pressure

Ramaphosa added it was not his fault the person who was meant to open a criminal case after money was stolen from the Phala Phala farm failed to do so.

In the draft report, the commission noted the president refused to divulge any details on the matter.

The report read:

The integrity commission, therefore, recommends that the president takes the NEC into his confidence and the NEC takes the people of South Africa into its confidence on a matter which has brought the ANC into disrepute.

Ramaphosa, according to the draft report, told the commission he could not fully engage on the matter because Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka had issued an injunction advising him not to talk to anyone on the issue.

The report noted Ramaphosa had then reported to the commission he was in a "quandary" because he was unable to now discuss the issue.

The commission said since no engagement had taken place, it was "unable to produce a report".

"After a period of eight weeks, and with no further engagement with the president, the integrity commission noted with serious concern the continuing damaging effect that the Phala Phala issue was causing to the image of the ANC," the report read.

The commission noted it was concerned about the continuing damaging effect the Phala Phala issue was causing to the image of the ANC.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosajohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 798 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3496 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 8482 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

15h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.25
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.87
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,766.60
+0.6%
Silver
21.63
-0.3%
Palladium
2,034.65
+3.1%
Platinum
1,033.75
-0.3%
Brent Crude
93.67
+1.1%
Top 40
66,453
+3.6%
All Share
72,983
+3.1%
Resource 10
72,313
+3.9%
Industrial 25
87,136
+4.7%
Financial 15
16,055
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo