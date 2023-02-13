ANC labels Randall Williams' resignation an 'act of cowardice'

Coalition partner ActionSA and opposition party ANC respond to the resignation of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams.

ActionSA says it's surprised by Williams' resignation and will address its concerns at the multiparty meeting.

ANC welcomes Williams' "final act of cowardice" and calls for new leadership.

The resignation of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has triggered mixed reactions from coalition partner ActionSA and opposition party ANC.

Williams, who announced his resignation on Monday, said he was leaving in the interest of the multiparty government coalition, and not out of frustration.

In a statement issued on Monday, ANC regional secretary George Matjila welcomed Williams' departure, calling it his "final act of cowardice".

"The outgoing mayor runs from the adverse audit findings of the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA), a dilapidated city with no service delivery all round, a low staff morale, and a lack of coherent leadership from him and his entire executive," read the statement.

Matjila said Williams and the DA had left the City of Tshwane in misery.

"The DA-led administration has brought nothing but misery to the residents of the City of Tshwane," Matjila continued.

He called the party corrupt and said it was "only interested in serving themselves at the expense of the people of Tshwane".

Matjila said:

The ANC greater Tshwane region and its caucus leadership will convene urgently to map out a comprehensive way forward following the latest developments.

ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said the resignation had come as a surprise and he would seek answers at the multiparty meeting on Monday.

Beaumont acknowledged the "ongoing conversation about the political consequences required", referring to the adverse audit finding regarding the Kratos power supply investment proposal, and the Rooiwal water treatment plant.

He also said service-related issues would be discussed in the meeting.

"At this point, all ActionSA can say is that we will go to that meeting and express to our partners our absolute commitment to ensuring this multiparty coalition succeeds for the residents of Tshwane, and we will commit our full support to any leadership that commits itself to improve the service delivery to residents of Tshwane," said Beaumont.

The Kratos Energy proposal by Williams had created tension between the DA, ActionSA and ANC.

In response to the R26 billion deal, the ANC scheduled a motion of no confidence against Williams.

According to the ANC, Williams resigned to avoid this motion of no confidence.

"Randall Williams takes a dive after learning of an impending motion of no confidence [against] him prepared by minority parties, some of which are part of the current coalition governing the city," said Matjila.