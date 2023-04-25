ANC leaders implicated in state capture: Why Fikile Mbalula is 'prepared to walk naked'

The ANC is to institute disciplinary action against leaders who failed to appear before the integrity commission.

This was communicated by Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday.

According to Mbalula, he would rather walk naked than have the integrity commission undermined.

ANC leaders implicated in state capture will be hauled before the national disciplinary committee for failing to present themselves before the integrity commission, according to the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula.



They include the ANC's first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, as well as NEC members Malusi Gigaba and Faith Muthambi.

Mbalula made the announcement during the party's post-national executive committee (NEC) media briefing.

The ANC held a four day NEC meeting in Birchwood, Johannesburg, over the weekend.

Mbalula said he would rather walk naked than have the integrity commission disregarded by its own implicated leadership.

He said: "I am prepared to walk naked; nobody is going to undermine the integrity commission under my watch."

He said the NEC had resolved that members implicated in the state capture report, who had failed to appear before the integrity commission, should now face disciplinary action.

"The ANC will refer all comrades named in the report on state capture, who have not presented themselves before the integrity commission, to the national disciplinary committee - except Gwede Mantashe, Zizi Kodwa, Thabang Makhwehla and Mosebenzi Zwane, who have already appeared before the integrity commission," said Mbalula.

Today, 25 April 2023, we addressed members of the media on the outcomes of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.



The ordinary meeting of the NEC took place from 21 to 24 April 2023 in Boksburg, Gauteng. #ANCNEC#ANCRenewal https://t.co/lBFwTzIWqA pic.twitter.com/jaHnjpusG8 — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) April 25, 2023

And that leaves names like Mokonyane, Gigaba, Lynne Brown, Muthambi and others, who have failed to present themselves and now face disciplinary action.

The integrity commission was said to be still deliberating on the Phala Phala and Digital Vibes matters, which affected the party's president and former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

"Phala Phala was not on the agenda in terms of law enforcement. No report required us to deal with this matter," said Mbalula.

READ | ‘What’s the rush?’ asks the ANC as the opposition – again – seeks oversight of a growing Presidency

Meanwhile, NEC member and former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has been cleared by the ANC's integrity commission.



In 2019, Joemat-Pettersson was found to have brought the party into disrepute after a number of alleged transgressions related to her deployment to Parliament.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found that, when she was minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, Joemat-Pettersson spent over R150 000 to fly her two children and their nanny home from an overseas trip in early 2010.



She was found to have violated the executive ethics code. It was recommended that she repay the money.

"Neither the Zondo Commission, Public Protector or the courts have made adverse findings against her [Joemat-Pettersson]. On the strength of this, it was resolved that she is a member in good standing," said Mbalula.



