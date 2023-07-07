58m ago

ANC leaders to mull manifesto, election strategy at NEC meeting in Boksburg

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
ANC leaders plan to map out an elections manifesto this weekend.
Deaan Vivier
  • ANC leaders will be holding a national executive committee meeting in Boksburg, Gauteng, this weekend. 
  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the meeting's big agenda items include combating crime, the energy crisis and the party's elections manifesto. 
  • Mbalula added the ANC would host a BRICS political party dialogue next week and the EFF was not invited.

ANC leaders plan to map out an elections manifesto strategy which hopes to see the party galvanise fresh takes on how to lure voters, after years of campaign promises, ahead of the 2024 general elections. 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the national executive committee (NEC) meeting, to be held over four days in Boksburg, will deal with combating crime as well as the electricity and water crises. 

The party will spend Saturday and Sunday discussing its election strategy. 

The ANC was expected to face a tough election next year, and how the party dealt with socioeconomic issues and improved on election promises would be critical, an ANC member told News24 about the focus of the party's elections manifesto. 

The ANC is expected to host a BRICS-plus political party dialogue in which political parties from BRICS countries will attend. 

The Chinese Communist Party previously hosted the dialogue; this time, the ANC is hosting it. 

Mbalula took exception to questions about whether the EFF would be invited to the BRICS political party dialogue or the August BRICS summit, which government representatives from participating countries will attend. 

"Next week, we are having a BRICS political party dialogue convened by the ANC. We have not invited the EFF. The EFF and Julius are not invited to that. If they want to organise their own, they can do that.

"We have no control over the BRICS summit, and even we as the ANC have not been invited, and that is up to the government," he said. 

READ | Ramaphosa files confidential affidavit ahead of Putin's anticipated attendance at BRICS summit

Mbalula commented on media reports ANC leaders had bickered about whether the EFF should be invited to the BRICS political party summit.

He said there was too much outrage about the EFF's involvement in this gathering, and insisted the ANC had no business in discussing BRICS political discussions with the EFF. 

Mbalula added the ANC had had no update on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the BRICS summit in August, saying the government was still dealing with this decision. 


