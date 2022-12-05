1h ago

add bookmark

ANC MPs must not support adoption of Section 89 panel report, says Mashatile

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ANC's Paul Mashatile briefing the media on Monday evening after the party's NEC meeting.
The ANC's Paul Mashatile briefing the media on Monday evening after the party's NEC meeting.
Yeshiel Panchia/News24
  • The ANC's national executive committee resolved that ANC MPs must not support the adoption of the Section 89 panel report.
  • However, the NEC said President Cyril Ramaphosa should still be held accountable for the allegations emanating from the Phala Phala robbery in other investigations. 
  • The ANC NEC meeting on Monday was described as "tense".

A meeting of the ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) rallied behind President Cyril Ramaphosa by blocking a push for him to be subjected to an impeachment process. 

The ANC NEC on Monday decided that ANC MPs could not support the adoption of the Section 89 panel report that found Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution. 

The adoption of the report by Parliament on Tuesday through a simple majority would mean Ramaphosa would be up for impeachment.

ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile said the special NEC decided it would oppose the adoption of the report because Ramaphosa had taken the report on review. 

The president approached the Constitutional Court on Monday arguing that the report was unlawful and should be set aside.

ROLLING COVERAGE | What now for Ramaphosa after damning Phala Phala report?

Mashatile said that while ANC NEC members disagreed on the matter, by the end of the meeting it decided that its Members of Parliament should be instructed to not support the report's adoption should Parliament proceed with its sitting on Tuesday. 

"It was a unanimous decision by NEC members that, given that the president was challenging the report, the ANC should not support the adoption of the report," said Mashatile. 

He said other institutions, including the Hawks and the party's integrity commission, were investigating the matter. 

He added that as the acting secretary-general he would brief the ANC caucus in Parliament to not vote in favour of the adoption of the report. 

Mashatile was adamant that given this decision by the NEC, Ramaphosa "remains the president of the state and the ANC" for now. 

He said that the decision did not amount to the ANC using its majority to save Ramaphosa's political life. 

Adriaan Basson | Phala Phala - Our democracy shouldn't hinge on one man's heartbeat

Ramaphosa is said to have indicated to the special NEC meeting on Monday that he was going to take the report on review. 

Mashatile confirmed that the meeting was heated with many members expressing their views. 

The NEC meeting came after the party's top officials met on Friday and the convening on Sunday of the organisation's national working committee (NWC), a group of over 20 party leaders who handle the daily running of the party.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) leaves
Cyril Ramaphosa pictured outside the Nasrec centre in Johannesburg on Monday.

While Ramaphosa was present at the beginning of the NWC meeting, he asked to be recused given that the meeting was discussing his conduct. 

He also left proceedings during the special NEC meeting to allow members to deliberate on the matter freely. 

Ramaphosa's opponents did not dig in their heels for him to resign or be removed from office, and instead argued that he should clear his name before the parliamentary inquiry. 

However, Mashatile said the ANC did not agree that the president should be subjected to that process. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosapaul mashatilegautengjohannesburgpoliticscrime and courtsparty politics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
23% - 1709 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 2232 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 3603 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.46
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.27
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.33
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Gold
1,766.72
-1.8%
Silver
22.19
-4.2%
Palladium
1,874.50
-1.3%
Platinum
1,000.00
-2.0%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,543
+0.5%
All Share
74,693
+0.5%
Resource 10
74,781
+1.0%
Industrial 25
91,501
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,595
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo