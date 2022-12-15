ANC MPs who defied party in Phala Phala vote will be disciplined - Paul Mashatile

The ANC is still dealing with the fallout of its members of Parliament who voted to adopt the report by the Section 89 panel on the Phala Phala matter.

Five ANC MPs, including veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, voted for Parliament to adopt the report.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says Dlamini-Zuma and the other party members should be disciplined.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says ANC members of Parliament who voted for the adoption of the Section 89 panel's report on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala dealings will face disciplinary action.



Mashatile said on Wednesday that members of Parliament who defied the party were "wrong". The members were Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mosebenzi Zwane, Supra Mahumapelo, Tandi Mahambehlala and Mervyn Dirks.

They voted with some opposition political parties to adopt the report by the Section 89 panel, which found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer in a possible impeachment process regarding the theft of foreign currency at this Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Parliament did not adopt the report because of the ANC's majority. However, the vote showed divisions in the ANC, with five of the party's MPs defying instructions to vote against the report.

Mashatile said the five MPs should face disciplinary action.

"It was very wrong for those comrades not to go with the party line because we discussed it. All those who did not vote with the party line will be referred to the disciplinary processes of the ANC," Mashatile said.

The acting secretary-general said despite complaints that members were bullied into voting, those complaints would have to be explained at a disciplinary process.

Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu had complained that they felt bullied by ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe during a caucus meeting, as he insisted that action would be taken against those who voted differently from the party line.

The ANC national conference starts on Friday, and Mashatile said he expected the party to close its gathering united.

"We are going to get out of that conference united. We will be stronger and more united. We can't postpone anymore," Mashatile said.







