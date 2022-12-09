16m ago

ANC NEC kicks can down the road on integrity commission's report on Phala Phala

Juniour Khumalo
The party's integrity commission deals with reports relating to corruption, maladministration, and any conduct that brings the party into disrepute.
PHOTO: Thapelo Maphakela/Gallo Images
  • ANC delegates attending the national conference will decide President Cyril Ramaphosa's fate regarding the theft and alleged coverup at his Limpopo farm.
  • So says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe after leaders decided to take the integrity commission's report on Phala Phala to the party's elective conference.
  • The party's national executive committee also agreed it is not the time to be calling for heads to roll as Eskom struggles to keep the country's lights on.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) has resolved to table the integrity commission's report on Phala Phala at the party's elective conference starting next week.

The party's integrity commission deals with reports relating to corruption, maladministration, and any conduct that brings the party into disrepute. It was meant to table the Phala Phala report before Friday's NEC meeting at Nasrec.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, however, informed journalists the party's highest decision-making body in between conferences had, in its wisdom, decided to let delegates at its national conference decide President Cyril Ramaphosa's fate.

"We can confirm to yourself that the NEC resolved that, and consistent with the resolution of the conference, the report of the integrity commission would be included as part of the organisational report," said Mabe.

The organisational report gets debated at the ANC's plenary during the national conference, and it usually generates a lot of contention.

Mabe added the NEC was not delegating its authority to delegates but had "fully concluded its work" in that it had signed off on an outstanding report of the commission to be tabled as part of the organisational report.

He said all the other reports, the political report, and the financial reports have also been signed off to be tabled before the conference.

Outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza will table the organisational report given secretary-general Ace Magashule has been suspended and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, died.

Besides the integrity commission reports, the special NEC also deliberated on the pressing matter of the energy crisis.

According to Mabe, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe made presentations to the NEC on what the power utility was undertaking to resolve the power crisis.

"The NEC has agreed that it's not the time to be calling for heads to roll but time to ensure that the situation is fixed at Eskom."

Mabe said the two ministers also committed themselves to providing regular updates to the ANC's top officials, whom Mantashe is a part of.

He added the top officials would be monitoring issues at Eskom on a regular basis.

