ANC Parliamentary caucus welcomes Mashatile, Ramokgopa, Zikalala and Tau as new MPs

Juniour Khumalo
Paul Mashatile is the ANC deputy president.
PHOTO: Rodger Bosch, AFP
PHOTO: Rodger Bosch, AFP
  • The ANC’s Parliamentary caucus has welcomed Paul Mashatile, Maropene Ramokgopa, Sihle Zikalala, and Parks Tau as Members of Parliament.
  • The four will take their oaths or affirmations as new MPs in the speaker's office at 12:00 on Monday. 
  • The caucus also thanked the four MPs resigning to accommodate the incoming members.

The ANC's Parliamentary caucus has welcomed party deputy president Paul Mashatile, second deputy secretary Maropene Ramokgopa and national executive committee members Sihle Zikalala and Parks Tau as members of Parliament.

This paves the way for the president to reshuffle his Cabinet in the next few days. 

In a letter dated 5 February, issued by ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, and seen by News24, the ANC Parliamentary caucus thanked four MPs, Tshilidzi Munyai, Mervyn Dirks, Masefako Dikgale and Matshidiso Mfikoe, who resigned to make way for the new MPs. 

"The four members [vacating their positions] have dedicated their lives to the service of the people of South Africa, and the ANC caucus wishes them well in their future endeavours," read Majodina's letter. 

She added that "the ANC Parliamentary caucus is looking forward to welcoming the four members of the ANC who will take their oaths or affirmations as new MPs in the speaker's office at noon on Monday; the four members are Paul Mashatile, Maropene Ramokgopa, Sihle Zikalala, and Parks Tau."

READ | Presidency says Ramaphosa asks Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

Majodina also said the ANC caucus was looking "to benefit from their tremendous skills, talent, and experiences".

Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet before Thursday when he delivers his State of The Nation Address (SONA).

On Sunday, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya told News24 that while deputy president David Mabuza had indicated that he wanted to step down from his duties, the president had requested that he remain in his position until details of his departure were fully ironed out. 

"Deputy President Mabuza has expressed his desire to step down from his position following the outcomes of the governing party's leadership elections in December."

He added that despite such a request being made, "the president has asked that the deputy president remains in his role until such a time as the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised."


Read more on:
ancpaul mashatilepolitics
