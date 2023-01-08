1h ago

add bookmark

ANC raises millions at birthday celebration dinner, and golf day

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gwen Ramokgopa, the newly elected ANC treasurer-general.
Gwen Ramokgopa, the newly elected ANC treasurer-general.
PHOTO: Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images

  • The ANC is holding its annual birthday celebration events in Mangaung, Free State. 
  • The party held a gala dinner event on Saturday ahead of the 8 January statement address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 
  • Following the golf day and the gala dinner, the party's treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa said the party had managed to raise millions to help cushion its financial instability. 

After charging R1.2 million for a seat next to President Cyril Ramaphosa at its gala dinner, the ANC has surpassed its target of raising more than R17 million. 

The success of Saturday's ANC gala dinner at Imvelo Lodge in the Free State, as part of its 111th anniversary events, has seen the party manage to raise millions of rand with the event sold out hours before it started.

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa said on Saturday night that the party had aimed to break even in its birthday celebration events. The total costs for the activities leading to Sunday were estimated at R17 million. 

The newly elected treasurer-general said she estimated the gatherings and funds collected from the golf day held on Friday, and the dinner ensured the party raised imore than its target. 

Ramokgopa said: 

Our target was to break even in terms of the possible celebrations, which cost R17 million and from the two events (golf day and gala dinner) we believe we have far exceeded that target.

The ANC needs help financially in paying its staff salaries and covering the costs of its political activities. 

The party uses events such as the gala dinner and golf day to raise funds. 

Ramokgopa said the money from the events would help cushion the party for the next three months. 

READ | ANC wants more money from the public purse to fund political party activities

More than 400 people attended the gala dinner, and a table where Ramaphosa was seated was charged at R1.2 million. 

Other packages included a platinum package priced at R1 million for a full table. Seats cost R95 000 for a gold package, and the lowest seat was R5 000. 

The golf day event, which Ramaphosa attended, cost interested business people between R20 000 and R350 000.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosagwen ramokgopafree statepolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
40% - 5433 votes
Rising cost of living
12% - 1591 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
48% - 6539 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.11
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.69
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.24
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,866.01
0.0%
Silver
23.83
0.0%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.57
-0.2%
Top 40
70,810
+2.0%
All Share
76,859
+1.9%
Resource 10
75,857
+4.1%
Industrial 25
96,608
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,643
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo