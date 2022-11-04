ANC requests to disclose finances is to stop vote buying - Pule Mabe

ANC members are finalising the nominations for leadership positions ahead of the national conference in December.

The party's electoral committee has since asked leadership campaigns to submit financial records.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the financial disclosures were intended to eliminate vote buying and not criminalise members.

The financial disclosure required from ANC members running leadership campaigns is intended to “restore a moral culture” in the organisation, and not criminalise members.

This is according to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, speaking at a media briefing on Friday.

ANC members seeking to contest positions in the national executive committee of the party have until 11 November to disclose the financial records of their campaigns.

This was a request made by the party’s electoral committee chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe.

Mabe said the financial disclosure requests placed on campaigns were meant to democratise the ANC and rid the party of vote buying.

Despite the strengths of the electoral rules set out by the party, ANC leadership hopefuls were not limited on how they could spend on campaigns.

Mabe said the party could not limit how much was spent on campaigns despite the issue likely to give candidates an uneven playing field.

“Someone might be using R1 400 to campaign and another one might be using a Lexus,” Mabe said.

Mabe said the ANC was not a law enforcement agency and had no intentions of criminalising members.

He said the party had to ensure that money was spent correctly for intended purposes of campaigning and not buying influence.

“Financial disclosures is to limit instances of vote buying. So, there are no ceilings put. We do not want money to be used to determine views of ANC members. The disclosures require you to disclose what the money would be used for. Once the amounts look worrying that is when we start asking questions.

“Disclosures are intended to strengthen the democratic standards of the ANC. They are intended to make it possible so that anyone can contest elections. It is noble, genuine and necessary. It restores a moral culture in the organisation.

Mabe said:

The intended purpose of financial disclosure is not to criminalise cadres. The ANC is not a law enforcement agency and we cannot criminalise members.

The ANC does not have plans to extend its nomination deadline, which closes on 7 November.

The remaining branches were expected to finalise their preferred candidates this weekend.

Once the party had wrapped up nominations, the consolidation of nominations will be finalised by 12 November. Appeals against the nominations will be opened on 22 November.

Mabe said those with the most nominations from branches would be included on the ballot.