ANC says it supports Majodina and Dyantyi amid extortion allegations

Fikile Mbalula says the ANC supports Qubudile Dyantyi and Pemmy Majodina.

He added that the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson could not defend herself.

Joemat-Pettersson and Majodina had this year been selected to be part of the NWC.

The ANC reaffirmed its confidence in members who were allegedly implicated in an extortion saga involving suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana, alleged that Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who has since died, tried to solicit a bribe on behalf of the chairperson of the Section 194 committee, Qubudile Dyantyi, and ANC chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, to make the investigation into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office go away.

However, speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party condemned the allegations and offered its support to the implicated MPs.

Mbalula was addressing the media on the outcomes of the party's national working committee (NWC) meeting.

He expressed concern about the recent briefing by Mkhwebane, in which she played recordings purported to be between Joemat-Pettersson and her husband.

READ | Police open inquest docket after Joemat-Pettersson's death

Mbalula said: "The ANC condemns and distances itself from any attempt to undermine processes conducted in terms of the Constitution and the laws of the Republic, for which it waged a determined struggle and in which many sacrificed lives and liberty."

He added:

Accordingly, the ANC views the recordings purporting to reflect statements by the late comrade Joemat-Pettersson with concern. Regrettably, she is no longer able to explain or account for the statements attributed to her.

Mkhwebane brought the allegations before Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interest, where she filed a complaint against the three MPs.

Mbalula said the NWC was concerned the MPs' reputation was being tarnished by "hearsay" evidence - but added that it had complete confidence in Majodina and Dyanyti.

He said: "The ANC is also concerned that the reputations of the chief whip and the chairperson of the inquiry are being subjected to attacks on the basis of hearsay evidence, devoid of credible and independent corroboration. In this regard, the NWC reaffirms its confidence in their leadership and supports their full cooperation with the Joint Committee on Ethics as well as with internal ANC processes."

News24 previously reported that an inquest into Joemat-Pettersson's death had been registered.