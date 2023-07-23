54m ago

Share

ANC U-turn on Mbalula's threats to remove Pravin Gordhan over railway problems

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Minister Pravin Gordhan is seen during a meeting to discuss Eskom allegations at Parliament in Cape Town.
Minister Pravin Gordhan is seen during a meeting to discuss Eskom allegations at Parliament in Cape Town.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula made a threat that if Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan does not perform, he will be removed from his job. 
  • Mbalula blamed the high number of accidents on the roads on the presence of trucks carrying goods that could be transported by rail. 
  • A few hours after this threat was issued, the ANC said Gordhan's job was not on the line, as alleged by Mbalula.

Hours after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula warned of removing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan if he does not perform, the ANC made a U-turn saying the minister was safe in his job. 

Mbalula, in a speech at the ANC Women's League conference in Johannesburg on Saturday, told delegates that the party expected performance from its deployees to the government. 

He singled out Gordhan and said he had to work quickly in fixing the problems faced by the country's rail system - saying if he did not do so, he would be removed.

Former transport minister Mbalula blamed the high number of road deaths on the increased presence of trucks carrying goods that could otherwise be transported by rail. 

"Now I will say to Pravin Gordhan; I was with him there. I was also a minister of transport: 'Comrade Pravin, move faster, or otherwise, we will move you.'

"We need all the trucks off the road because people are dying because of these trucks. Trucks must get off the road, and goods be transported by rail. Let's not act like we are not in government. We are in charge," he said.

READ | Former top Anglo American exec Andile Sangqu named new Transnet chair

But on Saturday night, the ANC issued a statement qualifying Mbalula's comments and saying Gordhan was safe in his job. 

"The minister of public enterprises will undoubtedly not provide answers [alone] facing our rail transport system. The fact that a clarion call is sounded on the minister to fast-track policy interventions to address our rail and freight logistics does not amount to a call for his removal," the ANC said in a statement issued by spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. 

"We have an obligation to provide adequate responses to all of these challenges. Government, working together with all South Africans, must find amicable programmes to extend our people's frontiers of a better life," Bhengu-Motsiri said. 

Gordhan recently announced a new board at Transnet had been appointed to turn around the struggling state-owned enterprise.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpravin gordhanfikile mbalulajohannesburggautengpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 3667 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 144 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

3h ago

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.97
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.89
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
961.46
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.24
0.0%
Gold
1,961.94
0.0%
Silver
24.61
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,579
-0.3%
All Share
76,827
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,212
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,220
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo