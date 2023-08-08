ANC Women's League says technology needed to end 'ill-discipline' of delayed conferences

The ANC Women's League says it needs to keep up with trends and move to an online registration system.

The results of the league's Gauteng leadership elections were announced two days late.

The league blames its manual accreditation system for the delays.

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) said it needed to embrace technology for conference registrations and accreditation to end the "ill-discipline" of gatherings not starting and ending on time.

ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba said the organisation should ditch its antiquated manual systems, saying the league's young membership would be "comfortable" registering online.

On Tuesday, Nqaba reacted to the Gauteng ANCWL conference – meant to run from Friday to Sunday– not ending on time, with the 20 provincial executive committee members only announced on Tuesday after an extra day was requested to complete the leadership election.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko was elected the province's ANCWL chairperson. She told News24 that it was "ill-discipline" that the party's conferences were renowned for starting and ending late, saying ANC members took advantage of that and had an attitude of, "I won't arrive early, the conference will not start on time".

"We have to respect time. If we have developed a programme that says Friday is for registration and accreditation, we must complete that by Friday. Our whole Saturday was wasted because of registration and accreditation."

Mazibuko asserted:

So, the importance of us keeping time is one principle that we need to bring back into our organisation. We cannot function abnormally and expect things to work normally. Time is very important.

Nqaba pledged that the women's league would improve time management, saying conferences needed to use an online membership system. Nqaba cautioned, however, that the online shift would take time and had to be done in a way that retained the league's membership.



"We are still operating manually, and we have to ask for permission [from the ANC] to be given printouts to check if someone is a member in good standing.

"It's 2023, we have to up the game through the process of technological evolution," she said.