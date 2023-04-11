ANC Youth League announces its first national conference after an 8-year hiatus

The ANC Youth League has finally announced a date for its national conference, which is set to start at the end of June.

ANC NEC member Mduduzi Manana will assist in organising the conference, which will be its first since 2015.

After months of delays and the elections of new task team members, the league begins preparations for the much-anticipated election.

The ANC's efforts to raise funds have paid off, as the much-anticipated conference for the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is set to start at the end of June.

The ANCYL's last national conference was held in 2015.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the convener of the league's newly elected national task team (NYTT), Xola Nqola, announced that the national conference would sit from 30 June to 4 July.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Mduduzi Manana has been roped into organising the conference. Other people who will assist in the logistics are Chrispin Phiri, the spokesperson for the justice minister, and NEC member Zuko Godlimpi, who will be part of the policy and drafting committee.

In the statement, Nqola said the NYTT held a meeting on 10 April to plan and discuss the conference's guidelines.

Nqola said the new NYTT had received a handover report from the previous task team.

Last month, the ANC dissolved the previous NYTT that was led by NEC members Nonceba Mhlauli and Joy Maimela.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the previous NYTT had been dissolved mainly because of infighting and factions.

Mhlauli, who was the convener, was replaced by Nqola while Maimela, who was the coordinator, was replaced by deputy minister in the Presidency Sonto Motaung.

Nqola said:

Having processed the handover report, the NYTT, with the ANC organising, will further look at the outstanding matters that relate to the dispute, resolve [the issues] and communicate a way forward to ensure that the rebuilding process is not halted but rather accelerated to ensure that it delivers a credible congress to the youth of South Africa.

He added that leading up to the conference the NYTT would hold branch political education [sessions] and regional general councils, and it would visit provinces in April.

In the statement, Nqola said it was an "urgent need" that the youth league holds its conference.