1h ago

Share

ANC's application for leave to appeal cadre deployment records ruling dismissed

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ANC failed in its bid to block the release of its cadre deployment records.
The ANC failed in its bid to block the release of its cadre deployment records.
Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
  • The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg did not grant the ANC leave to appeal an earlier ruling that it must hand over its cadre deployment records to the DA.
  • The court ruled on Tuesday that an appeal has no prospects for success.
  • This means the earlier ruling that the ANC must hand over its records within five days stands.

The ANC failed in its latest bid to continue to hide its cadre deployment records from when President Cyril Ramaphosa was the cadre deployment committee chairperson. 

The governing party sought to overturn a court ruling that it must hand over its cadre deployment records to the DA.

In February, the DA succeeded in its court bid to force the ANC to hand over the complete records of the cadre deployment committee since 1 January 2013, when Ramaphosa became its chairperson.

This information would include meeting minutes, WhatsApp conversations, email threads, CVs and all other records of its committee. The ANC was ordered to hand over its records within five days of the judgment, but sought leave to appeal.

On Tuesday, Judge Willem Wepener of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed the party's application with costs, finding that it had "no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal, nor is there any reason to refer the appeal to another court".

DA MP Leon Schreiber, who is spearheading the party's campaign against the ANC cadre deployment policy, said in a statement:

As a result of today's ruling, the original ruling stands, which means that the ANC has five days to hand over to the DA complete records of its cadre deployment committee, including meeting minutes, WhatsApp conversations, email threads, CVs and all other relevant documents.

"The fact that the ANC fought tooth and nail to hide these records from the public suggests that the documents will, for the very first time, expose Ramaphosa's personal complicity in state capture and corruption as cadre deployment chairman."

READ | ANC appealing cadre deployment court order to keep its skeletons in the closet, says DA's Schreiber

Schreiber's battle to obtain the records started in 2021, when he lodged an application in terms of the Promotion to Access to Information Act. The ANC refused this application and he turned to the courts.

The Zondo Commission took a dim view of cadre deployment, saying it is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Shortly before the commission's report about cadre deployment came out last year in June, the DA lodged a court application to have the policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional, which the ANC and Ramaphosa, in his capacity as president of the country, rather than president of the ANC, opposed.

Arguments were heard in January, but this judgment is still awaited.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancleon schreibergautengjohannesburgcadre deploymentpolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry will be finalised before her term ends in October?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there's no chance of that happening
93% - 1506 votes
Yes, there's still time to course correct
7% - 109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

59m ago

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

1h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.44
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.34
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.92
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
971.77
-0.5%
Palladium
1,360.44
+0.6%
Gold
1,947.14
+0.2%
Silver
23.83
+0.6%
Brent Crude
74.29
+3.3%
Top 40
72,430
-0.1%
All Share
77,863
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,812
+2.1%
Industrial 25
104,112
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,933
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

4h ago

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

2h ago

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo