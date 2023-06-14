ANC's application for leave to appeal cadre deployment records ruling dismissed

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg did not grant the ANC leave to appeal an earlier ruling that it must hand over its cadre deployment records to the DA.

The court ruled on Tuesday that an appeal has no prospects for success.

This means the earlier ruling that the ANC must hand over its records within five days stands.

The ANC failed in its latest bid to continue to hide its cadre deployment records from when President Cyril Ramaphosa was the cadre deployment committee chairperson.

The governing party sought to overturn a court ruling that it must hand over its cadre deployment records to the DA.

In February, the DA succeeded in its court bid to force the ANC to hand over the complete records of the cadre deployment committee since 1 January 2013, when Ramaphosa became its chairperson.

This information would include meeting minutes, WhatsApp conversations, email threads, CVs and all other records of its committee. The ANC was ordered to hand over its records within five days of the judgment, but sought leave to appeal.

On Tuesday, Judge Willem Wepener of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed the party's application with costs, finding that it had "no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal, nor is there any reason to refer the appeal to another court".

DA MP Leon Schreiber, who is spearheading the party's campaign against the ANC cadre deployment policy, said in a statement:

As a result of today's ruling, the original ruling stands, which means that the ANC has five days to hand over to the DA complete records of its cadre deployment committee, including meeting minutes, WhatsApp conversations, email threads, CVs and all other relevant documents.

"The fact that the ANC fought tooth and nail to hide these records from the public suggests that the documents will, for the very first time, expose Ramaphosa's personal complicity in state capture and corruption as cadre deployment chairman."

Schreiber's battle to obtain the records started in 2021, when he lodged an application in terms of the Promotion to Access to Information Act. The ANC refused this application and he turned to the courts. The Zondo Commission took a dim view of cadre deployment, saying it is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Shortly before the commission's report about cadre deployment came out last year in June, the DA lodged a court application to have the policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional, which the ANC and Ramaphosa, in his capacity as president of the country, rather than president of the ANC, opposed.

Arguments were heard in January, but this judgment is still awaited.