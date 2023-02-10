2h ago

add bookmark

ANC's electricity minister vision; 'project manager' and Ramaphosa's eye at Eskom

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula lauded every part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address. 
  • Mbalula explained on Friday that the electricity ministry would help boost the country's efforts of ending load shedding. 
  • He said the electricity minister would act as a project manager and Ramaphosa's eye at Eskom. 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has moved to bat heavily for introducing an electricity minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's office, saying the role will not have a budget but act simply as project manager. 

Ramaphosa announced during his State of the Nation Address that he would appoint a minister to the Presidency to deal with the energy crisis plaguing Eskom. 

This position will be in his office, overseeing Eskom's energy crisis plans and ensuring the power utility can manoeuvre the country from load shedding.

The president also announced that a national state of disaster had been declared for the country. 

The two crucial announcements from his speech received a mixed reactions from political quarters. 

Mbalula said the minister of electricity was a welcomed intervention by the president, and the ANC saw hope in a plan to tackle the country's energy crisis. 

READ | Power grab: Ramaphosa looks for electricity czar, faces court action over state of disaster

He said the ministry would act as a "project manager" and advise the president on the stability of the energy supply concern.

On Friday at an ANC post-SONA briefing, Mbalula said the minister appointed to fill the position was expected to "breathe, eat and live at Eskom". 

He said that coupled with the declaration of a national state of disaster, the ANC felt hopeful. He hinted that the electricity ministry position was only envisioned to last for a while and that if load shedding subsided or ended - the ministry could also be dissolved.  

The role would not have a budget, and whoever takes the role would rely on the staff contingency within the Presidency. 

"Minister of electricity is an intervention and not part of reconfiguration. It could end with the end of load shedding. This minister will be given a mandate, further refined, so there are no bullies in the system who say this is my territory. The minister of electricity will live, eat, and breathe at Eskom and update us," Mbalula said. 

"This position is to be a project manager of Eskom, so the president can speak from an informed position. There will be no deputy minister. We are faced with a momentous crisis for this country in terms of business and SA as a brand. It tells a story about us and blackouts. We are facing a disaster, and we need to arrest it," Mbalula said. 

He said the ANC still had plans to move Eskom from the department of public enterprises to the ministry of energy and resources. 

This was a decision taken at the ANC national conference in December. 

READ | Carol Paton: Ramaphosa's desperate energy measures have set SA up for disappointment again

He said Ramaphosa and the ANC's plans of reconfiguring government departments had not been abandoned. 

Mbalula compared the ANC's vision for reconfiguring to China's communist party-run government. 

In response to fears that the national state of disaster would be abused similar to the Covid-19 declaration, Mbalula said that systems would be put in place to ensure what happened in 2020 does not reoccur. 

"Concerns are not far fetched and we have given you firm commitment. Expenditure will not be allowed to get out of hand. We must not allow state of disaster like we saw in the past to repeat itself at the moment, there are check and balances," Mbalula said. 

Parliament 'warzone'

Mbalula described the EFF's behaviour at SONA on Thursday as political demagoguery. 

He said Parliament was turned into a warzone as EFF MPs 'charged' on stage towards Ramaphosa in attempt to prevent him from giving his SONA address. 

"We support the actions taken by the Speaker. The sideshow will be dealt with according to the law and the prescripts of Parliament. We are happy that the state of the nation was delivered," Mbalula said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceskomfikile mbalulacyril ramaphosasona 2023politicsload shedding
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s your view on using disaster regulations to deal with SA’s power crisis?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I don’t think it’s the right move
25% - 581 votes
I’m wary of the abuse of power
65% - 1488 votes
It’s the only way out of this mess
10% - 231 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.89
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.08
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
947.04
-0.8%
Palladium
1,541.66
-4.8%
Gold
1,862.22
+0.0%
Silver
22.02
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.50
-0.7%
Top 40
73,017
-1.4%
All Share
78,985
-1.3%
Resource 10
72,545
-2.3%
Industrial 25
103,603
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,096
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

11h ago

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo