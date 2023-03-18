21m ago

Share

ANC's 'unity and renewal' trumps load shedding as the party's key priority

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
@MYANC
  • The ANC's unity and renewal is the party's "key priority", said its leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Its second priority is "accelerating the work to deal with our current existential challenge, which is load shedding".
  • Ramaphosa was addressing members from a broad range of civil society organisations in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Despite admitting that it got a wake-up call at the 2021 municipal elections, the ANC prioritises its own "unity and renewal" above ending the energy crisis.

The ANC's first priority is the renewal and unity of the party, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday in his capacity as party leader.

Its second priority? Ending the "current existential challenge" of load shedding.

Ramaphosa listened to a range of civil society organisations – from unions, the Black Business Council, traditional leaders, to Scientologists – raising issues at what the ANC called an engagement with civil society in the Johannesburg City Hall on Saturday.

Ramaphosa said their priorities align with that of the ANC, as expressed in its January 8 statement.

"Our first priority is really aimed at the renewal of the ANC and forging even stronger unity within the African National Congress," said Ramaphosa.

READ | ‘First-aid to a corpse’: ANC renewal, built on lies and mirages, cannot happen

He said the ANC's national executive committee identified this as the "key priority".

"Because the renewal of the ANC and the unity of the ANC will lead to the renewal of our nation. Ipso facto, it speaks for itself."

Ramaphosa claimed that the "South African nation" is not united when the ANC isn't united.

He said: 

So, therefore, our important priority is the renewal of the ANC, and that is what we are focusing on.

He said the engagement with civil society contributes to the ANC's renewal.

Ramaphosa said a number of the speaker from civil society raised the "second priority".

"And the second priority is about accelerating the work to deal with our current existential challenge, which is load shedding."

"As you will have heard, we've embarked on a number of measures to address load shedding," said Ramaphosa, without drawing a distinction between the party and the state.

He said on Thursday, there was an announcement that the electricity availability factor has increased in several power stations.

"And this is largely because of the work we have announced in our energy action plan, that we are now going to pay more attention to, to focus on this," Ramaphosa said.

"I even appointed a Minister of Electricity, and that minister is now busy at work," said Ramaphosa.

READ | Load shedding struck just as Ramaphosa was negotiating with Tanzania's Hassan – about buying power

Later in his engagement of more than an hour, Ramaphosa said with unusual animation: "I'm often criticised: Oh, you consult too much."

"When I decided we should have a Minister of Electricity, I hadn't even briefed my colleagues and comrades in the ANC. Some of them said: 'Ah! The president has taken a decision on his own!' And I said, okay, sometimes you say I consult too much, when I take a decision, you complain. I just said, that is your problem!" said a smiling Ramaphosa.

"Sometimes I will not consult, and sometimes I will consult. And I said, you better get used to it. This is how I'm rolling now! This is how I am going forward," he added with a chuckle.

Ramaphosa, serious again, said: "But consultation is part of our DNA. And that is how we should move forward."

The ANC's third priority, according to Ramaphosa, is empowerment and transformation through mobilising social partners.

The fourth priority is service delivery, including infrastructure, whether it is in rural or urban areas.

"That has been identified as a key priority," said Ramaphosa, explaining that there has been a weakening in service delivery over time.

"And that is why, in 2021, the ANC then dropped in terms of its share of the vote. It was because of service delivery. Our people, correctly, have raised this issue that we are not getting good services. And for us, it was a wake-up call."

Ramaphosa said the fifth priority is to "strengthen the fight against crime and corruption".

The "other important priority" for the ANC is to "build a better Africa and a better world."

"A better world, to spread the word of peace, to spread the word of peace-building in the world, and to be involved in conflict resolution processes, which we are involved in in a number of places.

"But also continuing to say, the conflicts that persist around the world must be solved in the way that Nelson Mandela taught us."

He said former president Mandela taught that the only way to resolve conflicts is through negotiations.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgpoliticsload shedding
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
31% - 497 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
9% - 147 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 691 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 289 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

16 Mar

LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.78
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
22.88
-2.1%
Rand - Euro
20.20
-2.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
-2.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-2.1%
Platinum
975.76
0.0%
Palladium
1,419.42
0.0%
Gold
1,989.32
0.0%
Silver
22.60
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
67,001
-0.7%
All Share
72,528
-0.5%
Resource 10
62,889
+2.2%
Industrial 25
97,049
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,107
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo