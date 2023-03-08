15m ago

ANCYL ramps up fundraising, cost-cutting efforts in bid to convene elective conference

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
ANCYL's Nonceba Mhlauli. Photo: Twitter/@NoncebaMhlauli
  • In an effort to finally hold its national conference, the ANC Youth League is embarking on a fundraising campaign and cost-cutting initiative.
  • This came after the ANCYL failed to get funding from its mother body.
  • The conference was postponed to April but will likely only be held in June.

After going cap in hand to the mother body to ask for R21 million to host its conference late last year, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is embarking on a fundraising drive.

The youth league said it also identified cost-cutting measures and would attempt to resuscitate its once formidable membership.

The ANCYL held a business breakfast at Bryanston Golf Course in Johannesburg on Wednesday to raise funds to pay for its much-awaited national elective conference.

Despite efforts to hold the event in April, the conference will likely only be held in June.

Thuthukile Zuma, who is heading the ANCYL's fundraising campaign, explained the organisation's financial position.

"You are well aware – before we came into this organisation, it went through two liquidations, and when we took over, the youth league was still under administration.

"It is under this interim youth league that we have managed to dig ourselves out of the liquidation order rescinded (sic), so we are starting from zero. When we entered, we had nothing because when you are liquidated, you don't even own a pen..." said Zuma.

ANCYL convener Nonceba Mhlauli and spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize echoed her sentiments.

Mkhize said that given the financial turmoil faced by the ANCYL and its parent body, the fundraising campaign would allow the youth organisation to go to its national conference without being too much of a financial burden to the ANC.

"It's been public knowledge that the ANC has had financial problems, so as the youth league, we want to try and manage our financial affairs through the fundraising initiative and many other undertakings," said Mkhize.

Mhlauli said holding a conference was a costly exercise.

"We are considering limiting the size of the congress while also ramping up the fundraising drives," said Mhlauli.

In 2021, the ANC announced the appointment of 35 young people who were tasked with reviving the youth league. The announcement came after the once formidable organisation was disbanded in 2018 after it failed to elect new leaders.

Internal squabbles also affected its last national task team and were blamed for the structure's insolvency.

The 35-member interim structure was seen as an opportunity for the youth league to be revived. However, the internal squabbles have led to the continued postponement of its national elective conference.

Mkhize, however, told News24 most of the regional and provincial conferences had been successfully convened. This means that at least 70% of youth league branches have held general branch meetings, which is the main requirement for the ANCYL to convene its national elective conference.

In the keynote address at the fundraising breakfast, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said he was sure that the youth league would hold its conference this year.

Despite his confidence that the league would be capable of holding its elective conference, the organisation's challenges were on full display on Wednesday morning as the breakfast, that was scheduled to start at 07:00, only started after severe delays.


ancylthuthukile zumanonceba mhlaulipolitical partiespolitics
