ATM challenges Public Protector's preliminary Phala Phala report clearing Ramaphosa

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • The African Transformation Movement submitted its challenge to the preliminary report released by acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing regarding Phala Phala.
  • The ATM referred to findings of the independent Section 89 panel that found President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer.
  • Parliament has considered a draft resolution submitted by the DA for the establishment of an ad hoc committee. 

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has provided its evidence and final input in response to the preliminary report released by acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka that cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala saga. 

The report released on 10 March investigated the robbery and theft of millions of US dollars from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020. 

The Public Protector's office distributed the report to all the actors involved. They had 10 days to submit their responses. 

The ATM and DA have challenged the Public Protector's investigation into the allegations against Ramaphosa and expressed concern with the report. 

The ATM approached the Public Protector last year to investigate the scandal after former spy boss Arthur Fraser reported the matter to police in June 2022.

READ | Phala Phala raises legitimate suspicions about money laundering, says Thabo Mbeki

In a letter seen by News24, ATM, on Tuesday, submitted information to the Public Protector's office that it said would assist in the investigation of the case. 

It referred to the independent evidence the Section 89 panel gathered and provided.

In an interview with eNCA, ATM national spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the panel's report was the "cornerstone" of the party's argument, adding that what was "central" was the president saying, "I am a farmer, I sell animals."

Ntshona said, "Phala Phala is a close corporation with only one owner, so whatever definition you use, the proceeds ... or the profits of that particular company are going to go to the president."

He said the Public Protector's report did not hold Ramaphosa accountable.

The DA also expressed disappointment at the report. 

In a statement on 11 March, DA leader John Steenhuisen asked for an ad hoc committee to independently investigate the case since "the water of truth is being muddied, and we are no closer to getting to the bottom of this debacle".

On Wednesday, the National Assembly will vote on the establishment of the ad hoc committee.

Opposition parties have insisted that despite the Public Protector's preliminary report clearing Ramaphosa, he still had a case to answer. 

