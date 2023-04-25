36m ago

ATM councillor elected as mayor of Mogale City after beating DA's Tyrone Gray

Zintle Mahlati
Tyrone Gray received 31 votes.
Melinda Stuurman
  • African Transformation Movement councillor Molefi Thupane was elected as the mayor of the Mogale City Municipality on Tuesday. 
  • His election was supported by the ANC and EFF, whose members have the majority of council seats in the municipality, which incorporates Krugersdorp. 
  • An ANC councillor was also elected speaker in the municipality a week after DA candidates were removed through motions of no confidence.

African Transformation Movement councillor Molefi Thupane has been elected as the new mayor of the Mogale City Municipality in Gauteng. 

Thupane was elected by 43 councillors, beating out former mayor and DA councillor Tyrone Gray, who received 31 votes. 

Thupane's support emanated mainly from ANC and EFF councillors.

The same parties had helped remove Gray in a motion of no confidence vote on 20 April. 

The ANC/EFF alliance also managed to elect ANC councillor Lucy Sele as the new speaker for Mogale City.

Forty-three councillors elected Sele, while Jacqueline Pannall, the former speaker and a DA councillor, only received 31 votes. 

Mogale City, which includes areas such as Krugersdorp, has been without a majority government since the local government elections in 2021. 

The ANC and EFF have used the same strategy to take over other municipalities, including Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. 

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has lauded the swift takeover of municipalities by the ANC and EFF. 

READ | DA mayor voted out of office in Mogale City by ANC-EFF alliance

He said about 70% of municipalities were controlled by the ANC, but the remaining 30% were not.

This was why the party was helping to fix the political vacuum, Lesufi added. 

The ANC said it believed its takeover alliance would help fix the instability experienced in hung municipalities.

During a media briefing about Johannesburg on Monday, Lesufi added: "The only coalitions that do not work are the ones governed by the DA. The DA is the one at the forefront of instability.

"We have committed ourselves to solving the problems facing the municipalities that we did not win outright." 


