ATM tells govt to withdraw from Rome Statute and to refrain from arresting Putin

Vuyolwethu Zungula called for the government to withdraw from the Rome Statute.

The withdrawal process was revoked by the high court in 2017.

The party cautioned the government against arresting Vladimir Putin.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula reiterated its stance for South Africa to be withdrawn from the Rome Statute - and to refrain from arresting Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

In a letter seen by News24, Zungula wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

News24 previously reported that the ATM had requested the government's stance on whether Putin would be arrested, should he travel to the country.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin on 18 March, for alleged war crimes.

South Africa, the host of the Brics summit to commence in August, and a signatory of the statute, could be required to conduct the arrest, should Putin attend.

READ| ANC delegation in Moscow pushes for closer relations with Putin's United Russia party

Russia is not a signatory of the statute, and the government has requested a legal opinion on the matter.

On Sunday, the ATM called on Ramaphosa, Pandor and Lamola to resume the process of withdrawing from the statute.

The process was revoked by the high court in 2017, which ruled in favour of the DA, due to a failure to obtain approval from Parliament.

Former international relations and cooperation minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane first submitted the notice to depart from the ICC in 2016.

The ATM's letter read: "Consequently, the above-mentioned depositing of the instrument of withdrawal was found to be unconstitutional and invalid.

"In order to remedy this technical defect pointed out by the high court, the ATM is calling on you to urgently resuscitate the earlier submission by the 5th Administration, seek approval from Parliament, and on exactly the same grounds that were submitted before, resubmit the withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the ICC accordingly."

President @ZungulaVuyoof @ATMovement_SA is calling on President @CyrilRamaphosa & Ministers, @RonaldLamola & Naledi Pandor to urgently resuscitate, seek approval of Parliament & resubmit SA's withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the ICC, ahead of the forthcoming BRICS meeting. pic.twitter.com/wfA24Z8OuT — African Transformation Movement (@ATMovement_SA) April 2, 2023

In the letter, Zungula cautioned the government to reconsider any plans to proceed with Putin's arrest.

Zungula said: "And we cannot stress this point enough, South Africans do not intend for this country to be a war-zone, like Eastern Europe."

He added that Putin's absence would "undermine" the summit and the ongoing de-dollarisation process, including "playing to the Western narrative" that its alliance partners, India, Brazil, and South Africa, have isolated it.

At Thursday's opening of the South Africa-Russia Joint Inter-Governmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Pretoria, Pandor declared her support for Russia.

Despite pleas from Western countries, South Africa has maintained its non-aligned stance, refusing to cut ties with Russia.

News24 reached out to the Presidency and Pandor's spokesperson for comment, which was not immediately available. This story will be updated with their comment.