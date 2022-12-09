49m ago

Bathabile Dlamini threatens to sue ANC after disqualification from contesting NEC position

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Bathabile Dlamini
Bathabile Dlamini
Chanté Schatz, News24
  • Bathabile Dlamini will fight her disqualification from contesting a position in the NEC.
  • Dlamini was informed of her elimination on Wednesday after a vetting process of leadership nominees. 
  • The former minister of social development was convicted of perjury in March. 

The ANC's electoral committee told Bathabile Dlamini she was entitled to appeal her disqualification from contesting for a position on the national executive committee (NEC), despite her threats to sue. 

The former president of the ANC Women's League's legal representative, Boingotlo Maroane, of Tim Sukazi Incorporated, stated in a letter that Dlamini disputed her exclusion from contesting, and that she "intends to institute legal proceedings" against the committee. 

The legal letter directed at the committee, which News24 has seen, is dated 8 December. 

On Wednesday, Dlamini was informed that she had been eliminated from contesting a position in the NEC following a vetting process, because of her conviction for perjury. 

She was one of the frontrunners, and had 856 nominations for her return to the NEC.

The former minister of social development was found guilty of perjury and sentenced to four years' in prison or a fine of R200 000. 

READ | Bathabile Dlamini not eligible for ANC NEC position due to perjury conviction

ANC electoral rules adopted by the NEC ahead of the nomination process excluded members who had been convicted or who had served a prison sentence from contesting for a leadership position. 

Dlamini, who is an outgoing NEC member, was nominated overwhelmingly, despite her conviction and sentence. 

The ANC electoral committee wrote to Dlamini's lawyers, saying she could appeal her exclusion as the rules allowed. 

"We wish to humbly remind your client, Bathabile Dlamini, that she has a right to appeal the outcome of the vetting processes in line with rules approved by the NEC. The electoral committee shall consider the relevant representation for appeal should your client elect to exhaust internal remedies available to all comrades with disputes.

"We believe in strengthening internal democracy in the ANC," the committee stated in the letter to Dlamini.

It is unclear whether Dlamini intends to appeal directly to the committee, which is chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe. 

She has posted on various social media platforms about her elimination, and what she viewed as an injustice.

The ANC elective conference starts on 16 December at Nasrec in Johannesburg. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
