4m ago

Share

Beware wolves in sheep's clothing: Steenhuisen warns against opposition with ANC affiliations

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
DA leader John Steenhuisen tells South Africans to turn their backs on opposition parties not a part of its moonshot pact. (Photo: Melinda Stuurman)
DA leader John Steenhuisen tells South Africans to turn their backs on opposition parties not a part of its moonshot pact. (Photo: Melinda Stuurman)
  • The DA has called on the public to turn its back on parties that are not part of the moonshot pact. 
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen, while updating the public on the progress made following his proposal three months ago, said the alliance was focused on delivering services and tackling corruption. 
  • He said South Africans should be wary of parties that pose as opposition but benefit from the ANC.

South Africans should not support opposition political parties that are not part of the DA-led moonshot pact. 

This is according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who updated the public on his efforts to form an agreement between opposition parties to block a possible ANC/EFF coalition after the 2024 general election. 

So far, the pact has received the backing of ActionSA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), United Independent Movement and the Spectrum National Party. 

The parties have agreed to attend a national convention set for 16 and 17 August at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, on the East Rand, where they will solidify the alliance and negotiate the prospects of an alternative government ahead of the elections.

However, the pact has lost the support of the National Freedom Party, which distanced itself from the agreement in a statement on Tuesday and said it did not intend to form a coalition with the DA or the FF Plus. 

READ | Finding common ground: Opposition parties prepare for 'moonshot pact' ahead of August talks

Steenhuisen said the alliance would discuss the post-election government upfront to prevent last-minute decisions.

"We believe this convention will indeed be the most important political conversation to take place in the country since the transition into democracy in 1994. We believe the outcome could provide opposition voters with something they have not had before, and that is a credible prospect of victory. By working together, the pact can be greater," he said. 

Steenhuisen added that if the engagement goes well, it would increase the alliance's chances of unseating the ANC and offer South Africans a new government that is not driven by "self-enrichment and corruption, but by an overwhelming desire to serve the people". 

For this agreement to become a reality, Steenhuisen called on the involved parties to scout former ANC supporters and encourage the public to register to vote. 

He said:

If all members of the pact focus on winning over former ANC supporters and getting disillusioned voters to register and then turn out in large numbers, we can get to 50%. We can form a new government and, yes, we can rescue South Africa.

Slamming the Patriotic Alliance, GOOD party and Al Jama-Ah for not joining the pact, the DA leader said these parties "have sold out to the ANC", adding that any party that is not a part of the pact has chosen the side of the ANC and EFF.  

Encouraging the public to participate, Steenhuisen said: "The most important thing we should not do is vote for parties that pretend to be opposition but are merely fronts for the ANC. 

"And I call on you to turn your backs on those so-called opposition parties that are not part of this pact. Any political leaders who refuse to put the needs of South Africa ahead of the narrow interests of their party do not deserve your vote in this next election." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dagoodjohn steenhuisenpolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1521 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 4661 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 88 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

2h ago

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

51m ago

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.65
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.73
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.32
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
924.90
+0.6%
Palladium
1,252.96
-0.5%
Gold
1,927.78
+0.3%
Silver
23.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.65
-1.0%
Top 40
70,823
-0.2%
All Share
76,114
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,760
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,498
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,181
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

51m ago

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

3h ago

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

3h ago

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo