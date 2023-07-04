Beware wolves in sheep's clothing: Steenhuisen warns against opposition with ANC affiliations

The DA has called on the public to turn its back on parties that are not part of the moonshot pact.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, while updating the public on the progress made following his proposal three months ago, said the alliance was focused on delivering services and tackling corruption.

He said South Africans should be wary of parties that pose as opposition but benefit from the ANC.

South Africans should not support opposition political parties that are not part of the DA-led moonshot pact.

This is according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who updated the public on his efforts to form an agreement between opposition parties to block a possible ANC/EFF coalition after the 2024 general election.

So far, the pact has received the backing of ActionSA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), United Independent Movement and the Spectrum National Party.



The parties have agreed to attend a national convention set for 16 and 17 August at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, on the East Rand, where they will solidify the alliance and negotiate the prospects of an alternative government ahead of the elections.

However, the pact has lost the support of the National Freedom Party, which distanced itself from the agreement in a statement on Tuesday and said it did not intend to form a coalition with the DA or the FF Plus.

Steenhuisen said the alliance would discuss the post-election government upfront to prevent last-minute decisions.



"We believe this convention will indeed be the most important political conversation to take place in the country since the transition into democracy in 1994. We believe the outcome could provide opposition voters with something they have not had before, and that is a credible prospect of victory. By working together, the pact can be greater," he said.



Steenhuisen added that if the engagement goes well, it would increase the alliance's chances of unseating the ANC and offer South Africans a new government that is not driven by "self-enrichment and corruption, but by an overwhelming desire to serve the people".



For this agreement to become a reality, Steenhuisen called on the involved parties to scout former ANC supporters and encourage the public to register to vote.



He said:

If all members of the pact focus on winning over former ANC supporters and getting disillusioned voters to register and then turn out in large numbers, we can get to 50%. We can form a new government and, yes, we can rescue South Africa.

Slamming the Patriotic Alliance, GOOD party and Al Jama-Ah for not joining the pact, the DA leader said these parties "have sold out to the ANC", adding that any party that is not a part of the pact has chosen the side of the ANC and EFF.



Encouraging the public to participate, Steenhuisen said: "The most important thing we should not do is vote for parties that pretend to be opposition but are merely fronts for the ANC.



"And I call on you to turn your backs on those so-called opposition parties that are not part of this pact. Any political leaders who refuse to put the needs of South Africa ahead of the narrow interests of their party do not deserve your vote in this next election."



