Blow for Mkhize as Limpopo ANC reaffirms calls for second term for Ramaphosa

In September, ahead of the nomination process, the ANC in Limpopo endorsed a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the national conference.

The province's branches nominated Ramaphosa in a similar fashion to calls made by the provincial executive committee.

The provincial general council reaffirmed its support for him, despite talks of a possible alliance with KwaZulu-Natal which would have benefitted Zweli Mkhize.

The ANC Limpopo's provincial general council (PGC) has reaffirmed its support for a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa days before the national conference.



The province held its PGC on Tuesday, where the discussion centred on the national leadership contingency to be backed ahead of the conference.

The province's leaders had previously pronounced on Ramaphosa's second term in September, along with a nomination of provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha for the position of national chairperson.

The province also backed current ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile to serve as deputy president.

The PGC's discussion follows much debate about a possible alliance between Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal, which could have benefitted Ramaphosa's rival, Zweli Mkhize.

These discussions seem to have not resulted in a firm leadership alliance between KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

News24 has been told by those who attended the PGC had heard some calls for a change in direction for Ramaphosa's endorsement.

"The mood was firmly in support of Ramaphosa to remain as ANC president," the publication was told.

The Limpopo PGC also heard calls for Nomvula Mokonyane to be endorsed for the ANC deputy secretary-general position.

Despite the clarity of the top three positions, for the position of secretary-general, the province said it noted Mdumiseni Ntuli's nominations by some regions in Limpopo.

Ntuli leads the nominations for the secretary-general position, despite not having much backing from his home province of KZN.





The same was said about the treasurer-general position, with nominations seeing Bejani Chauke, is Ramaphosa's advisor, in the lead.

Limpopo's endorsement follows similar meetings held by the ANC in the Eastern Cape, where considerable support came Ramaphosa's way.

The ANC in Limpopo will be bringing a large delegation to the ANC conference, and a decision made by its branch could sway the conference in favour of the person it backs.

The ANC in KZN also holds much sway, with the province expected to bring the biggest delegation to the conference. The province has stuck behind its support for Mkhize.

Ramaphosa was leading the ANC nominations with 2 037, while Mkhize was behind with 916 nominations.



