Bongani Baloyi ditches ActionSA citing trust issues with Mashaba

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi resigned on Monday, citing an attempt by party leader Herman Mashaba to remove him as the provincial leader and make him national spokesperson.

At a press briefing in Sandton, Baloyi told journalists that Mashaba called him into a meeting last week and told him that he did not trust Baloyi and could no longer work with him.

“Mashaba said there were irreconcilable differences between us and could no longer work with me. He then also said he had problems with how I have been managing the province,” said Baloyi.

He added that Mashaba said he wished to remove him as Gauteng chairperson and appoint him as ActionSA’s national spokesperson.

“I was baffled at that moment because I could not understand how in one breath he could say there was a trust deficit and in the other say we should work in such close proximity,” said Baloyi.

He added that he asked Mashaba for time to process this request. In a follow up meeting with Mashaba and the party's national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, he informed the pair that he was unable to accept the national spokesperson offer.

Following meetings held between ActionSA President and Bongani Baloyi, it has been mutually agreed that ActionSA and Baloyi will go their separate ways.https://t.co/afRU2rkwnf — ActionSA (@Action4SA) March 13, 2023

Baloyi said he made this decision after consulting with leaders in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

“In politics, you don’t lead alone. It’s not about Bongani, there are leaders who I lead with and who I take guidance from, and they were upset and confused, but ultimately they were of a view that we don’t believe that you are still needed in this party because how do you remain in this party when the president says he doesn't trust you and the relationship is beyond repair,” said Baloyi.

In a statement, the party announced: "Following meetings held between ActionSA president and Bongani Baloyi, it has been mutually agreed that ActionSA and Baloyi will go their separate ways.

"While it is evident that irreconcilable differences exist between Baloyi and ActionSA’s national leadership, these issues relate to differences arising from the running of the province. Various media reports over the weekend are noted for conveying a number of inaccuracies."

ActionSA confirmed that there was a meeting between Baloyi and Mashaba on 6 March where "Mashaba made the offer to Baloyi for him to take up the mantle of national spokesperson, a senior national position within ActionSA, which is automatically represented on the senate [ActionSA’s highest decision-making body]".

Baloyi's resignation comes a little over a year after he ditched the DA for ActionSA.

He said he did not regret joining ActionSA.

“I believe I added value and have learnt a lot,” said Baloyi, adding that the fundamental problem with the party was that the “power in ActionSA remained at the top only and not in lower structures”.

Baloyi said it was because of him that the party in Gauteng now had strong structures, and this could have been the reason why he was seen as a threat.

“I tried to strengthen internal democratisation within ActionSA. The challenge now for ActionSA is how do you resolve disputes if the leaders say one thing and you believe something else,” he said.