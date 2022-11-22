Branches put faith in Ramaphosa to lead ANC for second term

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads the branch nomination after receiving twice as many votes as Zweli Mkhize.

Current ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is well-positioned to replace David Mabuza as the next deputy president.

Mashatile received almost three times as many nominations as his closest contestant.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received twice as much support from ANC structures than his competitor, Zweli Mkhize, for the ANC presidency.

ANC electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe announced the results of nominations by ANC branches and leagues on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa received a majority with 2 037 branch nominations while former health minister Zweli Mkhize received 916 nominations for the ANC presidency.

The ANC will elect new leaders at its national conference expected to begin on 16 December.

Motlanthe said the conclusion of the nomination process meant the stage was set for voting at the conference next month.

"Our records indicate that a total of 3 543 out of a grand total 3 982 branches in good standing have held successful branch general meetings which produced the approved outcomes of the nominations for both branch delegates and NEC candidates.

He added:

This effectively means that 89% of the ANC branches have successfully participated in the nomination process thus comfortably surpassing the 70% threshold required for the national conference to take place as per the ANC constitution.

While Ramaphosa led nominations in every province, Mkhize received the bulk of his support from his home base, KwaZulu-Natal.

Beyond KZN, Mkhize received small pockets of support in Limpopo, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape but received no nominations from Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape.

Ramaphosa received the most nominations from the Eastern Cape and Limpopo which are the second and third largest voting blocs at the conference.

The nomination process determines who would be on the ballot during the vote at the conference.

For the deputy president position, current treasurer-general Paul Mashatile lead nominations with 1 791 branches endorsing him for the post.

His support is hinged on nominations from KZN, but he also received wide support from Gauteng, Limpopo, and the Eastern Cape.

There are expected to be three names on the ballot for this position with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola receiving 427 nominations - the bulk coming from Mpumalanga.





Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane received support from 397 ANC branches - most from his home province. Only seven other branches outside the Eastern Cape supported his candidacy for the deputy president position.

Incumbent deputy president David Mabuza only managed to garner 77 nominations, disqualifying him from the ballot.

If these nominations are anything to go by, Limpopo ANC chairperson Stanley Mathabatha also looks likely to be the next ANC national chairperson after receiving 1 492 nominations compared to incumbent chairperson Gwede Mantashe's 979.

David Masondo, the youngest candidate to raise his hand for national chairperson, received 501 nominations.

Despite being snubbed by the ANC leadership in KZN after he was voted out of office, former KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli received a resounding vote of confidence when he received 1 225 nominations for the secretary-general position.

He garnered pockets of support in all provinces of the ANC with the bulk of his support coming from KZN even though there, the majority of branches endorsed his rival, former Eastern Cape premier and deputy minister Phumulo Masualle. In total, Masualle received 889 nominations.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who was punted by Ramaphosa's allies as the best person to take over as secretary-general, looks likely to miss out again after he only amassed 749 nominations.

The deputy secretary-general position would be a race between Nomvula Mokonyane who leads the race with 1 779 nominations and Fébé Potgieter-Gqubule who received 905.

At the same time, three people are in the running for the ANC treasurer-general position, with Ramaphosa's political advisor, Bejani Chauke, leading nominations with 552. Most of his support came from the ANC in Limpopo.

Meanwhile, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and ANC Ekhuruleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina also made it to the race.

Motlanthe said the electoral committee would announce the 200 people who have been nominated for the ANC national executive committee - a group of 80 people.

"All successful nominees must pass a vetting process that looks at the requirements below as contained in the rules," he added.



