Sisisi Tolashe is the new president of the ANC Women's League

Sisisi Tolashe, a deputy minister in the Presidency, has been elected as the new president of the ANC Women's League, defeating former leader, Bathabile Dlamini, by a considerable margin.



Tolashe was elected with 1 756 votes by the 2 962 delegates who voted at the conference, which was held at Nasrec at the weekend.

An ANC Eastern Cape member, Tolashe beat Dlamini by a huge margin (170 votes).

Tolashe is a former mayor of the Enoch Mgijima Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

She emerged into the spotlight after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her as the deputy minister in the Presidency when he reshuffled his Cabinet earlier this year.

The conference elected other leaders, including the deputy president, Lungi Gcabashe, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal.

Nokuthula Nqaba got the secretary-general position.

The league's former fundraiser, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, who also serves as an MEC in the Free State, was elected treasurer-general.

Dina Pule, who previously served as minister of communication, was elected as the deputy secretary-general.



