1h ago

Share

Cabinet reshuffle, electricity minister will be announced 'in the coming days' - Paul Mashatile

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile addressed the National Union of Mineworkers congress on Tuesday in Boksburg, Johannesburg. 
  • His address came hours after David Mabuza resigned as a Member of Parliament and as deputy president of the country. 
  • Mashatile says President Cyril Ramaphosa will make changes to his Cabinet in the "coming days".

Paul Mashatile, who appears set to be appointed the country's deputy president, says a reshuffle is expected "in the coming days".  

Mashatile said President Cyril Ramaphosa had indicated that he planned to appoint an electricity minister in the next seven days to deal with the country's load shedding crisis.  

On Wednesday, the ANC deputy leader spoke at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

His address comes hours after David Mabuza resigned as a Member of Parliament and as deputy president of the country.  

Mashatile was sworn in as an MP last month with much expectation that he would replace Mabuza as deputy president.  

Mashatile told the NUM delegates that an electricity minister would be appointed soon.

He chuckled:

Don't ask me when, but in the coming days.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the conference, Mashatile said he was sure the president would address the country in the next few days, "not weeks". 

On Mabuza's exit, Mashatile said the ANC would continue to work with him despite the departure. 

READ | Bye-bye Bheki? Ramaphosa mulls moving Cele from police to intelligence in Cabinet shakeup - sources

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told News24 that Ramaphosa was still applying his mind to his Cabinet reshuffle.  

Mashatile used his speech to defend the ANC's stance on state-owned enterprises, saying the party was against privatisation, and defended the party's two-pronged stance on energy and policy, saying coal would remain an encouraged option while renewable energy was explored. 

He added that the ANC wouldn't budge on its Just Energy Transition plan. 


Mashatile told the media that the ANC expected a competent CEO of Eskom to be appointed.

Mashatile said, "The group chief executive must get the power stations to work and have an understanding of solving the electricity crisis. Our people want us to end load shedding sooner than yesterday."

The NUM congress was also addressed by SACP leader Solly Mapaila, who used the opportunity to criticise former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Mapaila believed De Ruyter was a "failure" and an excellent example of the ANC's "weakened" deployment policy.  

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa's political paralysis on spectacular display as crucial decisions neglected

The SACP leader said the ANC should appoint its own to lead because "skilled" party members would better implement and understand the ANC strategy and policy objectives. 

The ANC on Sunday gave De Ruyter seven days to open a criminal case, or the party would open a criminal case against him for not reporting corruption allegations. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
numancpaul mashatilepoliticsgovernment
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be taking advantage of the new tax incentives for SA businesses and households that switch to solar power?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it’s still unaffordable for me
64% - 2227 votes
Yes, I’ve already placed my order
5% - 163 votes
Still exploring all my options
18% - 642 votes
I’ve already installed it
13% - 462 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.21
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.82
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.37
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
952.86
-1.1%
Palladium
1,430.82
-0.9%
Gold
1,833.33
-0.2%
Silver
20.90
-0.5%
Brent Crude
84.31
+1.0%
Top 40
72,604
0.0%
All Share
78,631
0.0%
Resource 10
66,725
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,311
0.0%
Financial 15
16,700
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23054.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo