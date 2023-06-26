17m ago

Cameron Dugmore makes exco cut, despite losing out on leadership of Western Cape ANC

Jason Felix
Cameron Dugmore, and new ANC chairperson in the Western Cape Vuyiso Tyhalisisu. Photo: Jaco Marais
Cameron Dugmore, and new ANC chairperson in the Western Cape Vuyiso Tyhalisisu. Photo: Jaco Marais
  • The Western Cape ANC has announced the names of its 30-member provincial executive committee.
  • ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore made the cut.
  • This after he failed to win the top leadership position in the party, losing by just 29 votes.

The ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature, Cameron Dugmore, might have missed out on becoming party leader, but his voice will still be heard as a member of the provincial executive committee (PEC).

The man to now lead the ANC in the Western Cape was announced in the early hours of Sunday as Vuyiso JJ Tyhalisisu who beat Dugmore by 29 votes.

Tyhalisisu was nominated from the floor on Saturday evening after Lerumo Kalako, his ally, declined the nomination.

News24 reported recently the conference was expected to be dominated by a faction known as the Rurals for Change led by Kalako, who was the provincial convenor, and the highly influential Neville Delport, who was his second-in-command.

Delport told News24, at the time, Rurals for Change had the support of more than 90% of rural branches. He was elected as secretary.

Following the conference, Dugmore posted on his Facebook page: "Thank you to everyone who supported the 406-leadership campaign in so many ways."

The other person who was a contender for the chairperson's position was Section 194 chairperson Qubudile Richard Dyantyi.

Dyantyi did not make it onto the list of PEC members.

Khalid Sayed, Nomi Nobulumko Nkondlo and Rachel Windvogel, all MPLs in the legislature, made the cut.

Bianca Mankay from the West Coast region also made it onto the list. Mankay was arrested on charges of corruption together with her alleged boyfriend, former Cederberg mayor Jonas White.

In 2017, the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Unit arrested White and Mankay, as well as Philippus Volschenk, following investigations on 19 December 2013.

It was the State's case that from October to December 2011, White acted beyond his scope of official duties and unduly influenced officials to award three contracts to the value of R460 000 to an entity, EBM Management, owned by Mankay, his girlfriend at the time.

The said company quoted to supply food parcels to the municipality of which it never delivered.

Mankay entered into a plea and sentence agreement in October 2016, part of which included her willingness to testify against White, and she subsequently received a three years' suspended sentence.

Volschenk's case was withdrawn following successful representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

White was convicted and sentenced following a plea bargain.

He has been sentenced to three years, suspended for five years, on condition he is not convicted of any offence that features elements of dishonesty during the period of suspension.

Noluthando Makasi and Charlotte Heynes, both senior councillors in the City of Cape Town, also made it onto the list of 30 PEC members.


