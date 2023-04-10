53m ago

Share

Chris Hani's widow, Limpho, launches scathing attack on Chief Justice Zondo and ANC

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Limpho Hani, Chris Hani's widow. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alaister Russell)
Limpho Hani, Chris Hani's widow. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alaister Russell)
  • On the 30th anniversary of her late husband's assassination, Limpho Hani, launched a scathing attack on Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the ANC. 
  • She lamented their role in her late husband's killer getting parole. 
  • Limpho Hani said she now lived "in perpetual fear", not knowing whether her husband's killer could be targeting her next. 

Limpho Hani, the widow of slain SACP leader Chris Hani, did not mince her words when she lamented the role of the ANC and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the release on parole of her husband’s killer Janusz Walus.

She was speaking during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of former freedom fighter and SACP leader Chris Hani's assassination, held at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

The commemoration comes soon after release on parole of his killer Janusz Walus in December last year. 

Limpho Hani called for an inquest into her husband's death, claiming that evidence suggesting that there was a second shooter, had never been considered. 

READ | SACP, Hani family take fight on Janusz Walus parole to African Commission on Human and People's Rights

"The SACP leadership and I are not mad for asking for an inquest. A discovery was made that suggested that there was a second person in my neighbour’s garden," she said. 

"What they found in that garden were an empty can of Fanta Orange and a cigarette butt. These things were collected, but the apartheid government cautiously decided not to follow up on that and made us focus on Janusz Walus, the assassin.

"However, if you go to the garage door, which is still at my house, you will see that some of the bullets were fired from an angle, suggesting more than one shooter," she added.

She called for the evidence that was collected, but never interrogated, to be re-evaluated and the results to be made public. 

Limpho Hani also had harsh words for the ANC, saying: 

The apartheid government had sentenced Walus and his accomplice Clive Derby-Lewis to death through hanging, and it was my own democratic ANC government [who] stopped the death penalty and allowed Hani’s killers to go now free.

"I understand the reasoning for terminating the death penalty because, under the apartheid government, many black people accused and found guilty of even minor crimes got hanged. 

"Despite this, the decision by the democratic ANC seemingly worked against me because now Walus is walking freely."

She reserved particular criticism for Zondo who, in November last year, declared Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s March 2020 rejection of Walus' application for parole unconstitutional, before setting it aside.


This paved the way for Walus' release on parole. 

Following his release, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that Walus had been granted citizenship and could serve out his parole in South Africa. 

Expressing her outrage over the granting of the parole, Limpho Hani claimed the country’s justice system "had again murdered Hani". 

'The second killing of Chris Hani'

"Our hearts are broken, and Judge Zondo did not care. They [the courts] told us that our feelings do not matter. The parole was unfair and unwarranted. 

"We live in perpetual fear, but despite this, those who released my husband’s murderer are being given honorary degrees," she said in reference to the honorary Doctor of Laws degree conferred on Zondo by Rhodes University last month. 

She also added that "there is still a second person who is yet to be held accountable for killing Hani. That is why I am wearing black today. I am still mourning and will continue to do so for life".

Representing the ANC, first deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane said there were still unanswered questions about Hani’s death. 

Regarding Walus's release, a visibly emotional Mokoyane said: 

Even though now he has been granted parole, we must still fight as the alliance and the people of South Africa for an inquest so that we seek the truth, because for now there are still lingering questions on the death of Chris Hani.

The SACP and its alliance partners also echoed calls for an inquest into Hani's death. 

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said questions still lingered over how a gun from the SA army found its way to Walus. 

"Among the questions that need to be answered at the inquest are how the gun was stolen from the then SA Defence Force and landed in the hands of Hani’s killer," he said.

READ | ConCourt dismisses Limpho Hani, SACP's application for reconsideration of Walus release

Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi likened Walus’ release to "the second killing of Chris Hani". 

"Last year, Hani was murdered again when his killer was released on parole. Hani was also killed for the third time when his grave was vandalised in November last year," he said. 

"Despite all this, the values he fought for are still entrenched in those that follow in his footsteps, so Chris Hani lives and will never die."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
limpho hanichris hanigautengjohannesburg
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the DA’s proposed 'moonshot pact' stands a chance in the 2024 general elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there’s too much ego in coalition politics
52% - 1831 votes
Yes, it’s their best shot at ousting the ANC
48% - 1713 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.49
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
22.86
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
20.07
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
993.88
-1.3%
Palladium
1,444.99
-1.5%
Gold
1,991.63
-0.8%
Silver
24.84
-0.6%
Brent Crude
85.12
0.0%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo