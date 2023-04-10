Chris Hani's widow, Limpho, launches scathing attack on Chief Justice Zondo and ANC

On the 30th anniversary of her late husband's assassination, Limpho Hani, launched a scathing attack on Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the ANC.

She lamented their role in her late husband's killer getting parole.

Limpho Hani said she now lived "in perpetual fear", not knowing whether her husband's killer could be targeting her next.

Limpho Hani, the widow of slain SACP leader Chris Hani, did not mince her words when she lamented the role of the ANC and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the release on parole of her husband’s killer Janusz Walus.



She was speaking during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of former freedom fighter and SACP leader Chris Hani's assassination, held at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

The commemoration comes soon after release on parole of his killer Janusz Walus in December last year.

Limpho Hani called for an inquest into her husband's death, claiming that evidence suggesting that there was a second shooter, had never been considered.

"The SACP leadership and I are not mad for asking for an inquest. A discovery was made that suggested that there was a second person in my neighbour’s garden," she said.

"What they found in that garden were an empty can of Fanta Orange and a cigarette butt. These things were collected, but the apartheid government cautiously decided not to follow up on that and made us focus on Janusz Walus, the assassin.

"However, if you go to the garage door, which is still at my house, you will see that some of the bullets were fired from an angle, suggesting more than one shooter," she added.

She called for the evidence that was collected, but never interrogated, to be re-evaluated and the results to be made public.

Limpho Hani also had harsh words for the ANC, saying:

The apartheid government had sentenced Walus and his accomplice Clive Derby-Lewis to death through hanging, and it was my own democratic ANC government [who] stopped the death penalty and allowed Hani’s killers to go now free.

"I understand the reasoning for terminating the death penalty because, under the apartheid government, many black people accused and found guilty of even minor crimes got hanged.

"Despite this, the decision by the democratic ANC seemingly worked against me because now Walus is walking freely."

She reserved particular criticism for Zondo who, in November last year, declared Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s March 2020 rejection of Walus' application for parole unconstitutional, before setting it aside.





This paved the way for Walus' release on parole.

Following his release, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that Walus had been granted citizenship and could serve out his parole in South Africa.

Expressing her outrage over the granting of the parole, Limpho Hani claimed the country’s justice system "had again murdered Hani".

'The second killing of Chris Hani'

"Our hearts are broken, and Judge Zondo did not care. They [the courts] told us that our feelings do not matter. The parole was unfair and unwarranted.

"We live in perpetual fear, but despite this, those who released my husband’s murderer are being given honorary degrees," she said in reference to the honorary Doctor of Laws degree conferred on Zondo by Rhodes University last month.

She also added that "there is still a second person who is yet to be held accountable for killing Hani. That is why I am wearing black today. I am still mourning and will continue to do so for life".

Representing the ANC, first deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane said there were still unanswered questions about Hani’s death.

Regarding Walus's release, a visibly emotional Mokoyane said:

Even though now he has been granted parole, we must still fight as the alliance and the people of South Africa for an inquest so that we seek the truth, because for now there are still lingering questions on the death of Chris Hani.

The SACP and its alliance partners also echoed calls for an inquest into Hani's death.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said questions still lingered over how a gun from the SA army found its way to Walus.

"Among the questions that need to be answered at the inquest are how the gun was stolen from the then SA Defence Force and landed in the hands of Hani’s killer," he said.

Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi likened Walus’ release to "the second killing of Chris Hani".

"Last year, Hani was murdered again when his killer was released on parole. Hani was also killed for the third time when his grave was vandalised in November last year," he said.

"Despite all this, the values he fought for are still entrenched in those that follow in his footsteps, so Chris Hani lives and will never die."



