1h ago

Share

Cope factional fight: I am still a member of the party and a MP - Willie Madisha

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cope's Willie Madisha says he is still a member of the party and an MP. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Cope's Willie Madisha says he is still a member of the party and an MP. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
  • Willie Madisha says he remains a Cope member.
  • He adds that he is the party's representative in Parliament. 
  • Madisha was alleged to have been expelled from the party in June.

The battle for power in the Congress of the People (Cope) will likely be decided by the court.

A court case was instituted by Cope MP Willie Madisha against fellow party member, Mosiuoa Lekota.

A month after his alleged expulsion from Cope, Madisha on Monday insisted he remained a member of the party as well as being its deputy president. 

A letter emerged in July, which was penned by Cope's secretary-general, Eric Mohlapamaswi, in which it was said the party's national committee had axed Madisha. 

The letter stated that Madisha would lose his seat in Parliament. 

The factional battles in Cope mean the party's decision-making structures are not all that clear. 

READ | Cope fires Willie Madisha: Party says he will also lose seat in Parliament

Lekota insists he is in charge of the party, while Madisha says he is not.

The party's members, who have chosen sides, hold separate meetings.

Madisha, at a media briefing held in Kempton Park on Monday, said he was not expelled from the party.

He said he was finalising a court application to clean his image and to show that Lekota had hijacked the party's structures.

Madisha's court application will be premised on the fact that only an elective congress can remove him as a party leader.

Madisha said:

I am the deputy president of the party, duly elected by the people, elected in the national congress by the people. A rented choir will not remove us without a political mandate.

"I am sending a warning to the rented choir that your time is up, and we know of your corrupt activities, and the long arm of the law is closing. Repent and tell the truth, or we will do it for you," he said. 

Madisha said he had informed Parliament that he was still an MP, despite other Cope members attempting to remove him from the party and as an MP. 

Lekota and Madisha were not on speaking terms, despite serving as MPs.

The two pass each other in the corridors of the national legislature, Madisha said. 

Another accusation was that Lekota had taken over the party's finances. He was the only one in charge of the party's bank account and financial records. 

READ | Cope, AIC and NFP fail to declare financial statements to the IEC

The party has since failed to provide the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) with financial statements for the 2021/22 financial year. 

The IEC had to withhold the party's share of the representative political party funding and the multiparty democracy fund allocated to parties represented in the various legislative assemblies, News24 previously reported. 

In a statement released before Madisha's briefing, Cope's Gauteng leader, Tom Mofokeng, who is aligned with Lekota, said Madisha remained expelled and had no right to speak for the party. 

"These people are taking it upon themselves and doing their best in their incompetence to disrupt the image of Cope. The president of Cope has initiated the process to withdraw Madisha from representing Cope in Parliament," Mofokeng said. 

A national congress was due in July, but it was unclear whether it would be possible. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
copewillie madishapolitical partiespoliticscrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 4268 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 804 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.03
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.58
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.26
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
976.42
+1.1%
Palladium
1,285.22
+1.6%
Gold
1,953.16
-0.1%
Silver
24.81
-0.6%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
71,989
-0.7%
All Share
77,254
-0.6%
Resource 10
63,801
-1.8%
Industrial 25
106,210
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,706
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo