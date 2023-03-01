Cope insists new Tshwane mayor will not be proxy for ANC, EFF

Cope councillor Murunwa Makwarela was elected Tshwane mayor on Tuesday.

He was supported by the ANC and EFF because he remains the only COPE councillor present in the Tshwane council.

Makwarela and his party leaders denied he would be a "proxy mayor" for the ANC and EFF, despite the parties holding the majority of seats in the council.

Cope leaders say the new mayor of Tshwane, Murunwa Makwarela, will not be a "proxy mayor" for the ANC and EFF.



Makwarela was elected on Tuesday to take over the reins in Tshwane, even though his party only holds one seat.

His election, by 112 votes, emanated mainly from the ANC and EFF. But a few members of the DA's multiparty coalition, about seven, also voted to elect Makwarela into office.

Cope was originally part of the coalition with the DA, ActionSA, ACDP and FF Plus, but the party claimed it was expelled last week.

Makwarela is the former Tshwane speaker.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, he appeared alongside Cope leaders Dennis Bloem and Willie Madisha, who all praised his election as a win for the party.

Bloem insisted describing Makwarela as a "proxy mayor" was an insult because of COPE's small support base in the city.

DA councillor Cilliers Brink, favoured by the DA coalition for the mayoral position, called Makwarela a "puppet".

"We are not a Mafikizolo party to be called a proxy executive mayor. We were long in the struggle and were part of liberating this country, so nobody will use us as a proxy mayor. We have rights, and Dr Makwarela as mayor is there not because of a favour," Bloem said in defence of Makwarela.

"We have rights and credentials... we are a respectable party," he added.

Makwarela revealed his party's perspective on the coalition partnership, saying Cope had long felt sidelined.

He said he, as the council's speaker, was never alerted to the Auditor-General's adverse report, which found irregularities in the City's finances.

Makwarela repeated a similar political line shared by a fellow Cope counterpart in Johannesburg, Colleen Makhubele that the DA partnership sidelined smaller political parties.

Makhubele had offered the same explanation for why she had partnered with the ANC to oust the DA multiparty government in Johannesburg.

Makwarela said Cope was kicked out of the coalition.

Without naming the people, he added national party leaders in the coalition were bullying officials on decisions to be taken at local level.



"Someone they would come from miles away and tell you to fire this person. Strings are pulled by instructing the local structures," he said.

Bloem added Makwarela had complained to Cope leaders about the frustrations of working with the coalition.

"They were always crying, and I told them we would get the coalition right.

"But until last week when the coalition wanted Makwarela to do a legal thing and wanted him to ignore legal advice on [former mayor Randall] Williams' resignation and to call for an election of a mayor."

Makwarela said he looked forward to turning around the City's finances and believed it was time to work.

He promised to elect a mayoral committee soon but was not forthcoming about how involved the ANC and EFF would be in his mayoral decision-making.

Cope was founded in 2008 by former ANC members unhappy with the party's political direction.

It stunned many in its first electoral performance in 2009, but party infighting among leaders has seen its electoral support decline.



