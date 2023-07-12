1h ago

Share

Cope says it was deregistered as a company - not a political party

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cope Leader Mosiuoa Lekota.
Cope Leader Mosiuoa Lekota.
Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24
  • The Congress of the People says it has not been deregistered as a political party.
  • Spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the party had been deregistered as a company instead.
  • Bloem said they were surprised to have heard the party was registered as a company.

The Congress of the People (Cope) remains a registered as a political party, but it has been deregistered as a company.

This is according to party spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

"Cope is deregistered as a company. It's only the [Electoral Commission of SA that] can deregister Cope or any other political party, and it is only them that can do it. Cope was registered as a company by Mr (Mosiuoa) Lekota. We are also shocked to hear that Cope was a company all the time.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SABC reported that Cope had been deregistered as a political party.

But Electoral Commission of SA spokesperson Kate Bapela said: "I can confirm that Cope is still a registered political party."

Cope has been beset with a number of leadership challenges.

With the expulsion of Cope deputy president Willie Madisha and elections secretary Mzwandile Hleko finalised last month, Bloem appears next in line to exit the party.

READ | Calls for Lekota to exit COPE resume amid claims of him not wanting to 'democratise' it

Madisha, Hleko and Bloem were members of the faction that was pushing Lekota to vacate his position.

Madisha and Hleko's memberships were terminated on 25 June, and it is understood that Bloem was also informed of the party's intention to fire him.

In March, Cope Gauteng chairperson Tom Mofokeng and Gauteng deputy secretary Johnny Mokome accused Madisha and Bloem of protecting embattled former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela after his submission of an allegedly fake insolvency clearance certificate.

The law prohibits a person who has been declared insolvent from holding public office.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
copepolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
77% - 421 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
23% - 124 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

3h ago

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.24
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.69
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.21
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
941.29
+0.8%
Palladium
1,270.36
+1.6%
Gold
1,948.81
+0.9%
Silver
23.86
+3.2%
Brent-ruolie
79.40
+2.2%
Top 40
70,782
+1.8%
All Share
76,138
+1.7%
Resource 10
62,879
+2.8%
Industrial 25
105,441
+1.4%
Financial 15
16,205
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

2h ago

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo