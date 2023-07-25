43m ago

Share

COPE's Colleen Makhubele explains why she is being caught up in the party's leadership squabbles

accreditation
Khaya Koko
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Colleen Makhubele.
Colleen Makhubele.
Gallo Images
  • Colleen Makhubele is caught up in COPE's national leadership battle.
  • Makhubele occupies the party's solitary seat in Johannesburg's 270-seat council.
  • She says her "suspension" is linked to the expulsion of Willie Madisha.

Johannesburg's council Speaker Colleen Makhubele, arguably the Congress of the People's (COPE) most influential public representative, believes she is being caught up in "national battles".

Makhubele, speaking to News24 on Tuesday, was reacting to a "fraudulent" suspension letter served on her by Mohammed Khan, COPE's Gauteng central national committee member.

Khan said Makhubele was implicated in "unethical conduct" and the party wanted her "deregistered" as a Johannesburg councillor. His letter was sent on Monday to Johannesburg's municipal manager, Floyd Brink, and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

However, COPE's Gauteng chairperson, Tom Mofokeng, in a letter to Brink and the IEC, which was signed by national leader Mosiuoa Lekota, said Khan had acted "fraudulently" in sending the communication.

"[Khan's] actions are rogue and is, therefore, condemned by the party. We prevail on both the IEC and the CoJ [City of Johannesburg] to discard or ignore the letter as it was meant to cause malice and further damage the image of the Congress of the People," Mofokeng wrote.

He added:

In due course, we will be bringing this matter to the attention of the relevant law enforcement agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

The COPE saga is related to last week's alleged removal of Willie Madisha as the party's deputy president as well as from Parliament.

At a recent briefing, Madisha said he was not expelled and remained an MP.

On Tuesday, Makhubele said Madisha's faction was "naturally aggrieved" with his apparent removal. She added that her suspension was part of the aggrieved group's "anger".

"You can't blame [the Madisha faction] to a certain extent. But when it starts to cross the boundaries of legality and tarnishes the image of the party as well as serious institutions, like the IEC and the City of Johannesburg, then it becomes very serious and is taken in a serious light," Makhubele said.

READ | Cope factional fight: I am still a member of the party and a MP - Willie Madisha 

Makhubele said she understood both sides of the divide, including the national leadership's decision to axe Madisha.

She called for COPE members to "unify and rebuild" the party.

"We know that the former deputy president [Madisha] is challenging his removal, and we have to await a court's decision. We don't know what that court decision will be."

Makhubele was elected Speaker in September last year, replacing the DA's Vasco da Gama, in a move which was backed by the ANC, EFF and IFP.

She said COPE leaders had to "remain calm" during its leadership squabbles, saying people should not "fall into the trap of causing more havoc".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
copewillie madishacolleen makhubelegautengjohannesburgpolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 7024 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 289 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.63
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.66
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.45
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Platinum
963.69
-0.9%
Palladium
1,291.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,954.50
-0.0%
Silver
24.53
+0.8%
Brent Crude
82.74
+2.0%
Top 40
72,145
+0.9%
All Share
77,436
+0.9%
Resource 10
64,837
+1.9%
Industrial 25
105,080
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,820
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

7h ago

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo