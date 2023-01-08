19m ago

add bookmark

Crime, service delivery, load shedding top priority for ANC in 2023, Ramaphosa tells supporters

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The ANC held its annual birthday celebration in the Free State on Sunday. 
  • Party leader Cyril Ramaphosa gave a January 8 statement that pointed to what the ANC should focus on in the year ahead; load shedding, crime, service delivery, and corruption.
  • Ramaphosa said the party had to find solutions to the energy crisis as it, along with many issues, was impeding of the ANC's public image.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said load shedding, crime, and corruption were harming the party's public standing and should be tackled head-on in its 2023 priorities. 

Ramaphosa was speaking at the party's January 8 birthday celebrations in Bloemfontein, the Free State, on Sunday. The speech provides the setting for what the ANC and its government deployees should focus on in the political year ahead. 

Thousands of ANC supporters, mostly dressed in the party's branded yellow T-shirts, filled the stadium in anticipation of Ramaphosa's address. 

The president said the party had seven priorities, with the most important being tackling the energy crisis to end load shedding, improving the delivery of services, and combating crime and corruption.

Ramaphosa told a packed stadium at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium the ANC had to find urgent solutions to ongoing load shedding that continued to impact economic growth. 

He added the government and Eskom should work on ensuring the return of additional units at the parastatal to clamp down on power cuts. Other cushions should be the further implementation of the government's plan to source other forms of energy besides coal. 

"The board needs to recruit world-class professionals to fill vacancies in executive management.

"To further reduce stress on the grid, the government and Eskom must enforce demand management measures to reduce electricity consumption and ensure availability of energy areas and sectors of priority, including health, education, and infrastructure," Ramaphosa said. 

Another concern was crime and corruption, which continue to be associated in some instances with ANC members. 

Ramaphosa said the ANC would continue to strengthen law enforcement agencies, saying a weak security cluster often bred continued lawlessness and violence. 

READ | Do not fear white people, their time has passed, Ramaphosa tells Maselspoort racist attack victims

He added an increase in workplace personnel at the police would go a long way in meeting community safety needs. 

The issue around a lack of enough police officers has been documented in parliamentary oversight work, with quarterly crime statistics showing the impact of the gap. 

Ramaphosa said:

Urgent steps must be taken to rebuild the capacity of law enforcement agencies and other institutions that were weakened by state capture and corruption.

Another area of focus for him was local government, especially poor service delivery seen at this level.

The ANC event was held in the Mangaung Municipality, which has a record of poor service delivery.

Ramaphosa mentioned in his address the cries he heard during his visit. 

He said one of the solutions was for the ANC to continue with its aim of professionalising the public service. 


"Local government has a critical role in rebuilding local communities as a basis for an integrated developmental state.

"The collapse of many municipalities has had a devastating impact on citizens who must deal daily with sewage spills, water shortages, uncollected garbage, countless potholes, and inaccurate billing," Ramaphosa added. 

The fact the ANC faces a tough national election in 2024 was not lost on the president, but he said there was no doubt the ANC was a party for the nation. 

READ | ANC wants more money from the public purse to fund political party activities

Ramaphosa also placed the ANC renewal project on the list of priorities for the party.

He again pointed to the ANC conference where he was elected for a second term as proof of the party's determination to renew itself. 

"The conference proved that unity and renewal of the ANC is now unstoppable. We are looking forward and not backward. Let us go forward and make sure the ANC is renewed and is united," Ramaphosa said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril rama­phosabloemfonteinfree stateanc conference 2022politics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
40% - 5497 votes
Rising cost of living
12% - 1602 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
48% - 6557 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.11
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.69
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.24
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,866.01
0.0%
Silver
23.83
0.0%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.57
-0.2%
Top 40
70,810
+2.0%
All Share
76,859
+1.9%
Resource 10
75,857
+4.1%
Industrial 25
96,608
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,643
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo